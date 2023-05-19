WEST SALEM — The roar of engines was back at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway last week with a preseason practice, even if it was a small offering.

The track comes to a full roar on Saturday with its season opener, which is set for a 2 p.m. start.

The track will have a new general manager in Austin Wells — replacing Chuck Deery as he steps away from a full-time role in management — while returning all its major divisions.

The Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Models and Line-X Sportsmen will run the 5/8th-mile oval with the Skyline Fireworks Hornets, Auto Value Hobby Stocks and all other supplemental divisions running the quarter-mile circuit.

From veteran drivers and defending championships to others looking to keep their noses clean in search of their first title, there are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the 2023 season.

The defending champions

Mike Carlson never has chased points when he races at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. Just wins.

Yet when the NASCAR Late Model season ended last October, a failed tech inspection for Brent Kirchner in the final event put Carlson atop the standings with a pair of wins and nine top-five finishes.

“It’s basically what we do every year,” Carlson said. “I don’t go out racing for points or anything like that because it’s a whole different mindset. In all aspects of it, you just want to go out and have fun. I like to come out for wins, and if points fall where they fall, then that’s a plus. I have been trying to win the region like Jacob Goede or the state, but the time will come.”

Carlson overcame a broken suspension during the opening week, driving his dad, Steve Carlson’s, car to a win. He’s one of two track regulars with multiple wins at last season. The other is the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Wisconsin state champion Michael Hagger.

Hagger overcame his own issues, running a backup car in the midst of his championship battle following a crash in his primary car on Aug. 6. Hagger still managed 18 starts between La Crosse and Madison International Speedway.

“A lot of it is track experience,” Hagger said. “We tested a lot of different things last year, and I think we’re bringing a really solid package this year. It’s kind of fun to build a car that’s not used up. It’s something that’s fresh, and I think we’re going to have a pretty exciting year.”

Hagger brings a brand new car to La Crosse this season, and with it comes the anxiety of preserving it until the season's end.

“You put so much time and money into it that what you don’t want to do is wreck it,” Hagger said during a practice session last Saturday. “Right now, I don’t want to put the first scratch on it, but by the same token we need to make it go faster so we’re ready to go for next weekend.”

Keeping it together

Inside of Steve Bachman’s No. 14 NASCAR Late Model, there’s a simple message tapped to the dash.

“Must finish to win.”

Bachman finished third in the Late Model point standings last season — 52 points back of Carlson — with one win but had some costly DNFs. Avoiding those is a key this season for the Sparta-based driver.

“We've got to stay away from the DNFs,” Bachman said. “We had some bad DNFs that were really hard to catch up from. We’ve got to stay consistent, knock out top fives and get wins.”

Bachman’s first DNF came on the second night of racing when he was collected in a multi-car pileup during the second of twin features. He and his team worked to repair the car for next week, where they won their return feature despite an injured thumb for the driver.

Some teams didn’t come out nearly as lucky from the practice session. Elko, Minnesota’s own Devin Schmidt — a feature winner last season who was limited to nine features — is likely to miss the season opener after blowing a motor on Saturday.

West Salem's Cole Howland didn’t have his car put together until late in the 2022 season but got a win in four feature appearances. His No. 1 car is ready this year, and the team will try and run as often as possible.

Ryan Brown returned to the track Saturday after four seasons away from the track. Multi-time Oktoberfest and track season champ Steve Holzhausen was also at the Saturday practice session for a shakedown.

Sorting out the Sportsmen

Bob Fort and Bill Schott looked like they would be the ones battling it out for the Sportsmen championship heading into Aug. 13.

That night, an on-track incident led to Schott and Fort being parked and suspended until after Oktoberfest. It opened the door for Sam Niles to win his second straight title by 12 points over Fort, a five-time winner last season.

Fort returns to the series Saturday with as much fire to win the championship as he had when he left last August, saying an easy way to sort out the championship battle will be to keep collecting wins.

“This year, I’m not gonna give anybody any chances,” Fort said. “I’m going to try and win every race and not hold back.”

Among the new faces in the field this season is Taylor Goldman, driver of a black-and-pink No. 8. Goldman is a 17-year veteran who was the first female track champion at Elko Speedway, winning the 2018 Power Stocks crown.

Andy Barney, last season’s Rookie of the Year in the division, heads into the season seeking his first feature win in his sophomore season. Barney had five top-fives last season.

Ones to watch

Andy wasn't the only Barney who excelled last season at La Crosse. His daughter, Keanna Barney, won two Hornets features in 2022 and was voted the series most popular driver by the fans.

Carter Horstman finished fourth in the Hornets standings, winning Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Driver in the division. Horstman had a win and four top-fives in 11 features.

Barney, Horstman and others will all be chasing defending series champion Lester Stanfield from La Crosse. Stanfield won two features and was a top-three finisher seven times.

The Hobby Stock championship was decided by just 21 points in 2022 with Charles Vian Jr. edging out fellow Sparta-native Mike Kreger Jr. Vian won two features while Kreger won three.

Alex Rud, Vian and Kreger were the only three drivers last season to finish in the top five in all six features.

Racing is set to begin at 2 p.m. with the front gate opening and qualifying beginning at 12:30 p.m. Late Models, Sportsmen, Hornets, Hobby Stocks, and Auto Value 6 Shooter will all run along with a novelty race.