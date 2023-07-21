WEST SALEM — At the turn of the 21st Century, the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedways introduced the 50-lap late model feature during the La Crosse Interstate Fair.

The 50-lap event went dormant in 2009 in favor of twin 20-lap features, but it returns as the crown jewel of the 132nd La Crosse Interstate Fair.

The track will host the Wisconsin Kenworth Fair Time 50 for the NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models on Saturday with drivers vying for a win and a grand prize payout of $1,050.

Also in competition in West Salem on Saturday will be the Sportsmen, Hornets, Street Stocks and Mini-Vans.

“We’ve had a couple of drivers who wanted to do a longer race and it’s something we’ve wanted to do and bring back for a couple of years,” general manager Austin Wells said. “This year we were able to find Wisconsin Kenworth, who were willing to back the event. It kind of all fell into place and I hope it works out well.”

The fair has been a premier event every year for the track with various sanctioning bodies holding events during the week of the annual fair. IMCA, USAC, the Central Wisconsin Racing Association and ASA have all held fair time features before the track settled on the NASCAR Weekly Series this season.

It’s not just one of the main attractions for fair goers, but a huge opportunity for the track to attract new fans and fill the grandstands with weeks winding down in the regular season.

“There’s a whole different atmosphere,” Wells said. “There’s a lot going on, plenty of things to do, plenty of people moving around and it’s a great opportunity for people to take in a race at the speedway.”

“Having the fair here adds an extra spark. You have the people, the animals, the carnival rides. It’s just awesome and it’s hard to describe. It adds to the atmosphere and makes it a special event.”

Steve Bachman held off Nick Clements last week for his second feature win of the season in the NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models. Bachman now sits second in the standings just 20 points behind the only other two-time winner this season, Skylar Holzhausen.

Brent Kirchner, who had a pair of top-five finishes in last year’s CWRA fair time double features, sits third in the standings and still seeks his first win.

The defending series champion Mike Carlson has a win this season but sits seventh in the standings. Carlson has a 50-point gap to make up before catching Holzhausen with six races over the next four weeks.

In the Sportsmen division, three wins for Andy Barney hasn’t afforded him a large lead in the standings. Barney only holds a nine-point advantage over second place Justin Berg and an 18-point advantage over Bob Fort.

The top two in the Hornets division are both still seeking their first feature win. Ben Thurk leads Carter Horstman by 33 points thanks to five top-five finishes in six features.

Keith Larson has top-three finishes in each of the three Street Stock features, but still seeks his first win while holding a points lead over Matthew Bornheimer. In the Mini-Vans, Robert Stanfield holds just a six-point advantage over second-place Zackary Liebsch in the standings.