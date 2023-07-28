WEST SALEM — Andy Barney’s youngest daughter wanted to get into racing, so he got her into go-karts.

Soon, his second daughter wanted to start racing too, then his third. Eventually, all of them were racing at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway but to them there was always something — or someone — missing.

“They were like ‘Dad, why don’t you start racing with us again,” Barney said. “I used to race when I was little too. That’s how it came about. Now I’ve got four cars out here.”

On top of being the biggest supporter of his daughters’ racing careers, Barney of West Salem now runs in the Sportsmen division and is excelling in just his second season.

Barney raced from the time he was eight until he was 22, stopping to take care of his family.

When he returned to racing at La Crosse, it came in the Hornets division he had run previously. In 2021, he finished second in the standings with three feature wins and seven top-10s.

Last season, he jumped from the quarter-mile track to the big oval and found considerable success in a car he built himself.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Barney said about running the 5/8th mile track.

“I was fortunate enough that I built my own car in our shop here in West Salem. For me to make that change, it was kind of nerve racking at first having that much time and money in a car. I was more afraid of wrecking it than anything.”

Barney collected nine top-fives and won the Rookie of the Year in the division with a fifth place points finish. He’s already out-done himself in 2023, leading the Sportsmen standings while holding three feature wins.

“To get back in a car came naturally on a small track,” Barney said. “The big track, it’s just my second season ever on the big track. To have the success we had in my rookie year, winning the chase and rookie of the year, that was pretty phenomenal. It’s been a roller coaster, I won’t lie, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

The competition of the Sportsmen division hasn’t distracted from what he believes is the biggest reward of coming back to racing. Living and dying on the highs and lows of his daughter’s young careers.

Jaydin Schock and Keanna Barney drive in the Hornets division. In one HSRA feature this season, Paityn Barney has a third-place finish.

Last season, it was Andy running to victory lane to celebrate a pair of feature wins for Keanna in the No. 96. This year, Keanna has one top-five in three Hornets features.

“It’s way more rewarding for me to come out and watch them win races than me winning myself,” Barney said. “It’s special to me. It means a lot more. Some days are challenging where we’re wrecking stuff or cars are breaking. Then I see their broken hearts and it kills me to see that.”

Barney is thankful to his sponsors, including Apex Concrete and Excavating Inc, Thrivent Financial and Highway 35 Signs among others who help provide for a four-car team that’s continued to grow year after year.

The Sportsmen, Hornets and HSRA cars will all be a part of Saturday’s event at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. The NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models will run double features with other preliminary races from the Hobby Stocks and Six Shooters with a 7 p.m. start.