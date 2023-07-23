WEST SALEM — The No. 36 NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model that Dan Fredrickson brought to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday had been practically untouched since last year’s Oktoberfest.

It had to wait another two hours for weather before taking the track starting 22nd in the 50-lap feature to cap the La Crosse Interstate Fair.

“It rained and everyone wondered what it would do to their car,” Fredrickson said. “Mines been sitting in a barn with a car cover on it since Oktoberfest. It handled good then and it handled well tonight, so I didn’t change a thing.”

Fredrickson put on a show, carving through the competition to win the Wisconsin Kenworth Fair Time 50 in his return to La Crosse. The Northfield, Minnesota-native had to wait to bring his car back to La Crosse after a change to the ruleset meant changes had to be made.

“They changed the transmission rule so I had to wait to get a new transmission to meet the rule,” Fredrickson said. “It was a bit frustrating but I get why they changed the rule... It just took me a long time to get one ordered with a shortage and everything. Finally got it last week and it works good.”

What’s motivating Fredrickson is not just wins or another opportunity to tune his car up for Oktoberfest, but to potentially pass the torch to his son Ty.

“I like to come out here, but more importantly I’ll be working to groom my 14-year old son’s career out here,” Fredrickson said. “Trying to pass the reins on to him. He’s done a great job in five races so far. My main focus is to get laps with him.”

A pair of heavy storms canceled qualifying and pushed back the start of the event to 8:30 p.m. With the field set based on the previous week’s results before an inversion, Fredrickson started near the back with championship contenders like Skylar Holzhausen and Steve Bachman ahead of him.

Fredrickson cracked the top five after just 15 laps and took the lead from Tom Carlson just before a competition caution at lap 30.

“I got through the cars in the back and got to the inversion cars pretty quick,” Fredrickson said. “We just raced through, traffic was pretty good and the car handled really well.”

After teams were allowed to refuel and make adjustments, Fredrickson managed to sail away from the field for the win. Adam Bendzick finished second with Adam Degenhardt finishing third.

Tom Carlson finished fourth while Jerimy Wagner rounded out the top five. Andrew Morrissey, last year’s Oktoberfest 200 winner, started near the back with Fredrickson and ultimately finished last after a transmission failure that led to a Ridge Oien spin and caution three laps in.

After the inversion put them in the back of the field, Holzhausen came back to finish sixth while Bachman took ninth. Brent Kirchner, entering the race third in points, finished eighth.

Lodermeier lands first La Crosse victory

Rosemount, Minnesota’s Tina Lodermeier entered Saturday’s 15-lap Sportsmen feature searching for her first feature victory in five years and first at La Crosse.

By the time she exited turn two on lap one, she had put her No. 18 car in the lead from a third starting spot while track regulars battled for position behind her.

Bob Fort had quickly worked his way up from the back to second. Unfortunately for him it was too fast, breaking out of the 22-second lap Sportsmen limit three times to lead to a disqualification and ninth-place finish.

From there, Lodermeier commanded the pace ahead of point’s leader Andy Barney and Justin Berg. Neither had a challenge as the No. 18 won in just her third feature of the year.

The first feature of the night came with a scary incident. Five laps into the Hornets 15-lap feature on the quarter-mile track, Al Bartels suffered a fuel line issue that saw his car spew fire down the backstretch. Bartles managed to escape unharmed as fire engulfed his car before put out by safety workers.

When the racing was green, the Hornets race was a family affair. Terry and Jace LaFleur started in the second row and quickly made their way past Abigail and Bentley Knaack.

Kendon Thurk passed Terry for the lead with eight laps to go, but it was Ben Thurk taking it for himself one lap later.

A late caution forced a one-lap shootout that Ben Thurk won over Thomas Farra for his first feature win of the year. Kendon Thurk settled for third.

In the Street Stocks feature, Zach Liebsch and Keith Larson couldn’t find any separation from each other as they battled for the lead. Rob Stanfield chased them down and made it a three-wide photo finish. Liebsch won with Larson taking second and Stanfield taking third.

Liebsch and Stanfield both promptly jumped from their Street Stocks to their Mini-Vans for a 15-lap feature. Stanfield took the lead from Matthew Miller with two laps to go and won his second feature of 2023.

The NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models will run double features next Saturday at La Crosse with additional races from the Sportsmen, Hornets, Hobby Stocks, Six Shooters and HSRA divisions.