WEST SALEM — No matter the circumstance, Skylar Holzhausen has been a threat all season at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

After running the fastest time in qualifying Saturday, Holzhausen took the lead on a restart with nine laps to go for his third NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models win of the year.

It’s Holzhausen’s fifth finish of third or better through seven features and extends his points lead over Adam Bendzick.

“Just going through the midweek maintenance stuff and adjusting constantly,” Holzhausen said as his keys to consistency. “It’s been a good year so far.”

Michael Beamish led the first 16 laps from the outside pole while Tony Bagstad and Skylar Holzhausen moved their way into the top three.

After Holzhausen worked by Bagstad near the halfway point, a spin by Joe Nuttleman brought out a caution and forced drivers to make a decision on which lane they would start in on the restart.

Holzhausen chose to start on the outside alongside Beamish, a move he wasn’t totally confident in but one he made work. The Bangor driver overtook Beamish and led with eight laps to go.

“I knew the car was really good,” Holzhausen said. “I didn’t know how well it was going to be on the outside because earlier in the race it wasn’t that good. I knew I had to take a chance, I knew the guy on the bottom would run me clean. It worked for us.”

Just as it looked like Holzhausen would run away with it, debris on the backstretch brought out another caution with just three laps to go.

Holzhausen, starting on the inside, had to hold off Beamish, Brent Kirchner and Michael Hagger.

“Just hitting my marks, be smooth and make sure the restart counted,” Holzhausen said on his mindset with three to go. “The thing was solid all night.”

Holzhausen managed a great jump and didn’t have to sweat the last three laps out, winning by a few seconds over Kirchner in second.

Bendzick finished third and overtook Steve Bachman — who finished in eighth — for second in the points standings. Beamish recovered for fourth. Bagstad, who won the six-car dash in a new No. 27 car, finished fifth.

Barney sweeps Sportsmen

Andy Barney raced with a heavy heart on Saturday, announcing after the race to fans that his goddaughter was in the hospital in Rochester “fighting for her life.”

A car Barney said he didn’t like in practice found its way to victory lane in the Sportsmen dash and the 15-lap feature.

The early battle for the lead was between Bob Fort and Justin Berg until Berg spun out in turn three on lap three. Berg and Fort, who officials determined made contact with the No. 75, were sent to the back.

Barney inherited the lead, but Jamie Dummer put up a fight and took hold of the lead at the halfway point.

The two stayed side-by-side until lap 10 when Barney recaptured the lead for good for his third feature win of the season. Dummer took second while Fort rebounded for third.

The 15-lap Hornets feature saw a plethora of incidents, including one on the opening lap when Brandon Olson fought to save his car from spinning out in the middle of turn three and four.

While cars scattered, Jacob Iverson caught a piece of Olson’s car. Eventually, damage he sustained forced a debris caution.

Michael Wachs Jr. took the lead from Jake Schomers on the restart, but another caution bunched the field back up. On the restart, Jace Lafleur and Schomers made hard contact that led to Schomers losing several spots before ultimately retiring due to a mechanical issue.

The door opened for Ben Thurk to challenge Wachs, but the Alberta Lee, Minnesota native held the points leader off by a car length at the finish. Joey Johnson III finished third after claiming a win in the six-car Hornets dash.

Rob Stanfield took the lead from Marshall Rinartz on lap three of the 15-lap Six Shooter feature and never looked back. Even with a one lap shootout to the finish, the No. 77 survived for his fifth win in five features. Matthew Miller took second while Rinartz placed third. John Clauson came back from an opening lap pileup that restarted him in the rear to finish fourth.

The Late Models and Sportsmen are off next week as the track’s ‘Quarter-Mile Mania’ puts the spotlight on the Hobby Stocks, Street Stocks, Six Shooters, MIni-Vans and the High School Racing Association. Gates open Saturday at 5:30 p.m.