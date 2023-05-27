Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEST SALEM —Skylar Holzhausen and Jerimy Wagner’s nights both nearly ended in disaster.

Holzhausen’s initial move for the lead in the NASCAR Weekly Late Model feature saw the two make contact. They both recovered with Holzhausen eventually getting by Wagner for the win Saturday night at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

The victory is Holzhausen’s first weekly series win since his rookie year of 2006, coming in just his second race back full-time at La Crosse after selling his racecar and taking last season off.

“We’ve put a lot of work in these last six weeks,” Holzhausen said. “We’ve spent a lot of time building this thing just after Easter. It’s been a lot of work but to be this fast out of the box, it just feels really good.”

The Sparta-native’s win came with a backup motor after breaking a cam and losing oil pressure midway through last week’s feature. Holzhausen also had a new set of tires, which he said finally worked to his favor during his earlier dash race win.

“I thought we were terrible in qualifying,” Holzhausen said. “The tires never came in. In our heat race, they came alive.”

Holzhausen started seventh in the 25-lap feature while Wagner marched away from pole position. The No. 78 worked his way up to second and Holzhausen looked inside on Wagner going into turn one with 15 to go. Wagner cut down ahead of him and the two made slight contact.

In turn three, Holzhausen looked to the outside and muscled his way to the lead.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the race between Holzhausen and then-second place driver Brad Powell. The contact sent Powell up the track and cost him several positions.

Holzhausen said having spotters, which he’s more accustom to at La Crosse, might have prevent both incidents.

“This car gets such great runs and I’m use to running the Super Late Models at Oktoberfest where if they give you half a groove anywhere you take it,” Holzhausen said. “We all have spotters then so it’s a little different of a world…I didn’t want to make contact but that’s what happens when you don’t have spotters.”

Wagner said there was another issue that led to the contact, which he admitted was on him. The mirrors on his new No. 18 car.

“He’s right,” Wagner said. “It’s a new car and I have a new mirror on the driver’s side and it’s too small. I really don’t like it so I got to get that changed because I couldn’t see anything out of it. I kept looking and saw nothing. Then all of a sudden I got hit.”

Holzhausen won the caution free feature while Wagner held onto second place finish in a strong showing.

“The first time in the car was last week,” Wagner said. “We didn’t get no practice or nothing, we just came to the track and figured it out from there. We figured some stuff out tonight and it’s getting better and better. I couldn’t do it without my pit crew, my father and our families. My wife Jamie supports me 100% in this and I couldn’t do it without her.”

Adam Bendzick beat out Steve Bachman in a late battle for third, earning his second top-five in two features. Brent Kirchner finished fifth after a mechanical issue last week kept him from racing.

CLOSE FINISHES IN SUPPORT CLASSES

Among the five cars in the Sportsmen 15-lap feature, four were under a blanket for the duration of the race. Bob Fort took command of the front with six laps to go and was locked side-by-side with Justin Berg for several laps.

Berg had a nose ahead of Fort going into turns three and four on the final lap. Fort’s final efforts off four were in vein, having to save a loose racecar to give Berg the win after a spin in the heat race.

The race of the night might have been the 15-lap Hornets feature that featured a 24 car field. That many cars created a ton of lapped flag traffic for leader Jacob Iverson, who saw the No. 06 car of Darren Pahl spin right in front of him with two laps to go.

Iverson held off the late chargers of Lester Stanfield and Michael Wachs Jr on the restart for his first feature win at La Crosse.

After a spin in the opening lap of his heat race, Jay Raines Jr. won the Mini Vans 15-lap feature after a close battle throughout with Zach Liebsch and Robert Stanfield.

A foot or so is all that decided the Street Stock 15-lap feature with Martin Rinartz beating Keith Larson to the line for the win. Zach Liebsch won the “flagpole” novelty event.

Next Saturday is Kid's Night at the track with a Late Model double feature scheduled. Sportsman, Hornets, Six Shooters and HSRA races are also planned with racing beginning at 7 p.m.