WEST SALEM -- The times were identical on the scoreboard at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway during NASCAR Weekly Late Model qualifying on May 27 — 19.709 seconds.

One of those drivers seemed a bit taken aback at just how fast he was.

“Qualifying has never been one of my strong suits here,” Stoddard driver Brent Kirchner said. “I always seem to race a little bit better than I qualify.”

Kirchner has become a model of consistency at La Crosse and a constant contender that Steve Bachman, the man who he tied with for the pole, has seen as a standard bearer for many years.

“Brent’s always been strong,” Bachman said. “I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid. Nick Clements, Steve Carlson, Mike Carlson and now Skylar Holzhausen. You get out front with those guys, you know you have a good piece. Everybody is so close it makes for a tough feature at the end of the day.”

Kirchner entered last season already carving out a path as a consistent contender having managed three straight seasons with top 10 points finishes. With a new No. 8K car last season, Kirchner hovered around the points lead all summer with nine top-fives and a win to his credit.

Entering the final feature of the season with two points separating him from Mike Carlson, Kirchner came across the line third and a spot ahead of his points rival. The track veteran was finally the Late Model champion ... until he wasn’t.

Kirchner’s wheelbase was ruled in post-race inspection to be shorter than the minimum of 104 inches and didn’t make the half-inch tolerance allowed.

“We got measured for the wheelbase three or four times throughout the year,” Kirchner said. “They didn’t have the referee down there, so when we got it back from calibrating they claimed it was too short.”

The third-place result became a 26th. The championship lead over Carlson became a 40 point deficit. The season of a lifetime ended in brutal disappointment.

Kirchner still believes he won the title “fair and square” but admits that he should have padded his points lead in case of emergency scenarios like he ended up facing in the season finale.

“It was rough,” Kirchner said. “They got us on a little technicality at the end. I told myself early the year if we put ourselves in that position to lead the points and have a shot at the end we need a cushion for that reason. You just have to leave yourself a cushion in case something like that comes up.”

Year end heartbreak wouldn't keep away Kirchner from the track. Maybe nothing would. He won the Sportsmen division title in 1992 and won his first Late Model feature event in 1997.

The new year Kirchner’s team looked forward started with a disastrous opening day. A mechanical failure in their second practice run ending their day before it could start.

Their first qualifying run with a new engine put Kirchner at the top of the board and back in the groove he felt last season.

“We’re going to bounce back from it,” Kirchner said. “I’m not sure we’re going to run every week but we’ll see how things go. We’re going to try and win some races, have some fun and see how it goes from here.”

Kirchner finished that night’s feature in fifth. He qualified fourth last Saturday before finishing fourth in second respectively in the double features. Despite missing the opening race of the season, he sits ninth in the points as the only driver with three top-five finishes this season.

Mike Carlson enters this weekend's races with a slim seven-point advantage over Skylar Holzhausen. Tony Bagstad is third in the standings while Bachman, Nick Clements and Adam Bendzick are all separated by just one point from fourth to sixth.