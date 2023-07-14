Skylar Holzausen won the last time he raced at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway — it was just two weeks ago — and he gets the chance to win a second straight Late Model feature on Saturday.

Bangor’s Holzhausen leads the season standings with 279 points, and that’s good for a 28-point lead on second-place Steve Bachman of Rockland.

He followed up a win in the second 25-lap feature of the season with a victory over second-place Brent Kirchner and third-place Adam Bendzick on July 1. Holzhausen has bounced back from a 22nd-place finish in the opener to place sixth or better in each of the past five.

Bendzick is just one point behind Bachman in the standings after two straight top-five performances. Bachman has three top-five finishes, two top-three runs and one victory, while Bendzick has been top five four times and top three two times.

West Salem’s Andy Barney leads the Sportsmen standings with 279 points that have come from three wins and top-five finishes in all five features. He leads Bangor’s Justin Berg (265) and Fountain City’s Robert Fort (252).

La Crosse’s Ben Thurk has yet to win a Hornets feature but he sits on to of that division’s standings with 200 points. He has finished among the top three three times in five features and leads Bangor’s Carter Hortsman (278) and West Salem’s Jacob Iverson (268).

Sparta’s Jason Bolster (190 points) has a 55-point lead on Sparta’s Charles Vian Jr. among Hobby Stocks drivers, and La Crosse’s Keith Larson (203) is 10 points up on Holmen’s Matthew Bornheimer in Street Stocks.

La Crosse’s Robert Stanfield (383) leads Onalaska’s Matt Miller in standings for 6 Shooters. Stanfield also leads the points for Mini-Vans with 209, which is six ahead of Winona’s Zackary Liebsch.