WEST SALEM — Everyone’s eyes were split between the leader and Dan Fredrickson on Saturday at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway’s 50-lap NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model feature.

Fredrickson had moved all the way from 22nd to second by the halfway point. When he got to the leader, Fredrickson got a point to the outside to take his lane and scooted away.

The driver he passed wouldn’t be able to put up much of a fight — not that anyone else would in Fredrickson’s dominant win — but it was still a night to celebrate.

Tom Carlson, the 67-year old from West Salem, went on to finish fourth in the feature after leading the first 25 laps from the pole.

The former regular of the ARTGO Challenge Series had taken 18-years off from short track racing before getting back behind the wheel

After a year off, Carlson returned to the Late Model division last year to run with his brother Steve and nephew Mike. While Mike went on to win the track championship and Steve won a feature, Tom tinkered away at a setup until he hit something going into the returning 50-lap feature.

“I’ve been working on the car weekly trying to get it better,” Carlson said. “Toby Nuttleman and the shop I work out of with Ty Majeski’s team, they’re always looking to try something different. So we tried something different and it works well.”

The heavy rain that canceled qualifying and pushed back the start of the event allowed Carlson the chance to start on the pole. Carlson managed to pull away on the initial start, easing worries he had coming in.

“I was nervous about the start because (Jeff Partington in third) had a good car and is a good driver,” Carlson said. “I went through my mind before the race that if I get the lead I’m just going to run qualifying laps until the yellow comes out.”

Carlson survived an early restart and again began to pace the field. The No. 51 looked like it’d be the car to lead at the competition caution on lap 30 until Fredrickson finally caught him.

“When I saw Fredrickson coming, I just pointed to the outside and gave him a lane,” Carlson said. “He waved at me going past, which that’s a gentlemen’s agreement sort of thing. I’ll give you the lane, just don’t rough me up.”

While he started alongside Fredrickson after the competition yellow, his night nearly ended in disaster on the first lap back under green.

Contact with eventual second-place finisher Adam Bendzick put Carlson in the wet grass momentarily before he gathered it up for a save. A catch your breath moment for many was no sweat for the 1991 and 1992 Oktoberfest champion.

“A non-experienced driver probably would have lost it, brought out a yellow, probably wreck some cars,” Carlson said. “I’ve raced here long enough to know what I need to do and it worked.”

Even with the run in with Bendzick costing him a podium finish, a fourth-place run was Carlson’s first top-five of the season. It’s Carlson’s best run at La Crosse since winning a Cratetoberfest feature last year, his first victory at Oktoberfest in 30 years.

“I’ve been like a 15th place car,” Carlson said. “Tonight, it’s like ‘Okay, we’ve got a couple new fresh tires, we got to run them.’ I found some good tires I had from last year and used them up. It’s the right direction to go.”

The name Carlson always seems to float around the front of the pack at La Crosse. On this night it wasn’t Steve or Mike, who would finish 12th and 13th respectively. On this night where the track turned back the clock to the times of 50-lap fair time features, Tom Carlson turned it back again.