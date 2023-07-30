After finishing his round at the Kwik Trip Seniors County Am at Forest Hills Golf Course on Sunday, Tom McClintock looked a little confused when he saw the final scores for the round.

McClintock had shot par with 71 strokes and had the best score of the 16 golfers in the Championship flight.

“It’s a little bit surreal right now,” McClintock said. “I’m not sure how, why or where I won but I did.”

Three birdies on the back nine and a strong finish helped McClintock to a championship win after what he said was a tough first half of the day. McClintock had bogeys on holes one, three and nine.

McClintock shot a tournament-leading 34 on the back nine. He picked up his first birdie on hole 12 and recovered from a 13th hole bogey with back-to-back birdies.

Putts for par on the final three, including a tough 17th hole, secured McClintock his third tournament title.

“I feel like I didn’t play that well, but a lot of things went right,” McClintock said. “I feel like I putted well.”

“I played horrible on the front so I had to play better on the back. I just fought back. It’s been that way all year…the birdie putts were great but the par putts on the last three holes were dandies. Everything went right and I caught some breaks.”

McClintock was paired with some of the best golfers of the day, including the defending champion Michael Drugan. Drugan finished second two strokes back at 73. Another member of the foursome, Paul Williamson, tied for third with Mike Bistodeau at 74 strokes.

“I enjoy playing with them,” McClintock said. “We’re able to stay loose and stay competitive. They’re good friends. We had Tony Friedl with us too and he fit right in. It was a great group and it was a lot of fun.”

Bruce Simones had the lead through the front nine, shooting 36 with a birdie on hole 7. Simones finished fifth at 75 for the course.

In the Net Flight for those with a handicap from 8.1 and up, Scott Strozishy had a birdie in the front nine and two more on the back nine to win with 70 on a nine-handicap.

Roo Kleinertz and Dale Muller Jr each shot 71 to tie for second. Daren Simms has a pair of birdies to earn a fourth-place finish.

Marv Davis won the Super Seniors Net Flight in a two-hole playoff against Monte Jacobson. Davis shot 74 with an 11-handicap. Robert Schoen and Bob Cagle each shot 89 to tie for third.

“There’s a lot of good competition, great people and it’s a good tournament,” McClintock said. “I’m really happy to say I’ve won three of these now.”

The 33rd Annual La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships continues with the Men’s County Am starting on Saturday. The tournament will be played at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and Drugan’s Castle Mound.