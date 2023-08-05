ONALASKA — There is a logjam at the top of the leaderboards through the first day of the 33rd annual La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championship on Saturday, with 11 players within three shots of the leaders.

Marcus Williamson and Tom McClintock are tied at the top with a one-over par 72 through the first round at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.

A trio of players are tied for third at 73, three more are tied at 74 and another three are tied at 75 to round out the top 11.

Williamson bogeyed two of the first three holes, as well as the final hole, but had three birdies compared to just one bogey on the 14 holes inbetween.

McClintock had a double-bogey on both the eighth and 16th holes, but scattered four birdies compared to one bogey around the rest of the course to make up ground.

The self-proclaimed king of second place, McClintock is seeking his first career County Am win as one of the event’s elder statesmen going against a field of younger players.

“I’m just playing the course, trying to keep up with the young punks that hit the ball 80 yards by me,” McClintock said with a laugh.

Knowing that he may be out-driven by his competitors, McClintock chose to play a softer ball Saturday to try to take advantage of his short game strengths.

“So I went to a softer one today to get a little more bite and a little more response around the greens. When you’re at the back tees it’s harder to hit the green, so you’ve got to get up and down a little better,” McClintock said.

One of the players tied at 73 is Tyler Church, the reigning champion who set a tournament record with a 36-hole score of 134 for his first County Am title in 2022.

Church had two bogeys and two birdies for an even front nine, then bogeyed the first two holes of the back nine, with one more bogey on 16 and just one birdie on 17 to finish the round at three-over par.

“I didn’t play very well today, but still scraped around a good score,” Church said. “I definitely still have a good chance to go after it and hopefully go back-to-back tomorrow.”

Last year, Church shot a five-under 66 in the first day of the tournament and led by four strokes heading into the second round.

That big lead allowed him to play a conservative game to maintain the gap. This year, he will have to try to outduel the field on the final day.

"This year I might be a little more aggressive, we'll see how everybody else plays," Church said.

Blaine Mason shot a three-over 74 to lead the first flight, with three players tied for second at four-over par.

In the net flight at Drugan’s Castle Mound, Monte Jacobson shot a seven-under 64 to handily lead the field, with four players tied at even par in second.