SPARTA — Tyler Church shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the championship flight of the TRGA’s River Run Open at the River Run Golf Course on Saturday.

Church, playing out of Onalaska, held off second-place Jake Dunn of Galesville and Ben Socha of Onalaska — both shot 1-under 71s — to win the championship.

La Crescent’s Jordan Graf placed fourth and Holmen’s Eric Olson and Drew Schroeder tied for fifth at 75.

La Crosse’s Bill Feehan shot a 78 to win the first flight, and West Salem’s Michael Oldenburg an 81 to win the second flight.

Feehan tied West Salem’s Alex Jackson but won the tiebreaker. La Crosse’s Will Hundt was third (81), and Eau Claire’s Doug Hagness and Onalaska’s Bruce Lindseth tied for fourth at 82.

Gays Mills’ Tyler Patzner was second to Oldenburg with an 82, and Bangor’s Chad Nimmer shot an 85 for third place. Madison’s Mac Feehan was fourth (86) and La Crosse’s Jonathan Servais fifth (87).

La Crosse’s Chad Wyss emerged from a tied score with La Crosse’s Brock Morris to win the third flight with an 85. La Crosse’s Alex Dolianitis and De Soto’s Rod Kleinertz tied for third (88), and Winona’s Mike Huegel and La Crosse’s Alex Wuensch tied for fifth (89).

La Crescent’s Dave Fairey won the men’s gold division with an 88 and was followed by La Crosse’s Josh Olson (90), La Crosse’s Bob Cagle (93) and La Crosse’s Marvin Davis (93). Holmen’s Robert Schoen shot a 94 that was good for fifth place.