MINOCQUA, Wis. — Onalaska's Ben Skogen shot a 3-over-par 75 in Thursday's final round to finish in a tie for 13th place in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at the Minocqua Country Club.

Skogen was tied for ninth place after each of the first three rounds, and his even-par 288 for 72 holes left him in a tie with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Mount Pleasant's Chris Wood.

Brookfield's Harrison Ott won the championship in a playoff with Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella after both shot 9-under 279s.

Onalaska's Joe Weber finished at 294 after closing out with a 2-over 74. He wound up in a four-way tie for 25th place after holding down a third-place spot on the leader board after shooting 70 in each of the first two rounds.

La Crosse's Josh Dirks had an 80 Thursday and carded a tournament score of 309, which placed him in a tie for 61st place.

