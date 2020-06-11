Amateur baseball: After uncertainty and rescheduling, Mississippi Valley League starts season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Normally, cancellations in sports are not greeted with a positive perspective. But these are not normal times.

Make no mistake, Chaseburg/Coon Valley and Sparta Miller would’ve loved to have played their scheduled game Wednesday night, which was called off because of the recent rain in the Coulee Region.

But the fact that there was even a game to call off wasn’t lost on either team after the status of amateur baseball in the area — specifically that of the Mississippi Valley League, of which both Chaseburg/Coon Valley and Sparta Miller are members — was still up in the air just two weeks ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a lot of subtle talk about canceling the season (because of the pandemic),” said Gary Isensee, MVL commissioner and Sparta Miller coach. “No one wanted to come out and say, ‘We should just cancel.’ It was subtle. … It was more of a, ‘It might be better if we did this.’”

Many amateur leagues across the state are still in limbo, including the Chippewa River Baseball League, whose teams can often be found on the schedules of MVL teams. But the MVL decided at the end of May that it would begin its season, and has hit the ground running.