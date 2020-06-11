Amateur baseball: After uncertainty and rescheduling, Mississippi Valley League starts season

Normally, cancellations in sports are not greeted with a positive perspective. But these are not normal times.
Make no mistake, Chaseburg/Coon Valley and Sparta Miller would’ve loved to have played their scheduled game Wednesday night, which was called off because of the recent rain in the Coulee Region.
But the fact that there was even a game to call off wasn’t lost on either team after the status of amateur baseball in the area — specifically that of the Mississippi Valley League, of which both Chaseburg/Coon Valley and Sparta Miller are members — was still up in the air just two weeks ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot of subtle talk about canceling the season (because of the pandemic),” said Gary Isensee, MVL commissioner and Sparta Miller coach. “No one wanted to come out and say, ‘We should just cancel.’ It was subtle. … It was more of a, ‘It might be better if we did this.’”
Many amateur leagues across the state are still in limbo, including the Chippewa River Baseball League, whose teams can often be found on the schedules of MVL teams. But the MVL decided at the end of May that it would begin its season, and has hit the ground running.
“I was excited,” said Ben Levendoski, who is in his fourth year as the Chaseburg/Coon Valley coach and 12th as a player, “but I also knew that there was a bunch of different stuff I was going to have to get done before we were able to start.”
Perhaps the biggest hurdle league teams needed to clear before the season could begin — outside of ensuring team and fan safety during the pandemic — was scheduling and its intricacies.
The MVL usually starts in May, and it’s not uncommon for teams to schedule nonleague games with opponents on the eastern side of the state. But many of those would-be opponents are unable to play. Even if they could, local restrictions could prevent them from hosting games, and there is hesitancy in bringing in teams from areas that have been hit harder by the coronavirus.
“(Teams from eastern Wisconsin) said, ‘Well maybe if we get to play, we could come to your place,’” Isensee said. “I’m thinking, ‘No, I don’t really want that either.’ That’s bringing it potentially to the community.”
Teams had to redo months of work in a short time just to fill out-of-league holes, and many are still looking to schedule games. But in some cases, like for the Blues, the opportunity came to them.
Chaseburg/Coon Valley opened its season Sunday with a doubleheader against Stewartville (Minn.). The Sharks — whose manager Tyler Schmitz has a connection to the Blues through his father, Mark, who pitched for Chaseburg/Coon Valley when it won the state tournament in 1985 — reached out to Levendoski because Minnesota teams still hadn’t been given the go-ahead to play.
Still, opponents are only one aspect of making a schedule. Locking down a venue has been crucial for the Blues, who normally play home games in Westby at a school facility, which is off limits because of WIAA restrictions. In June, all of their “home” games will be played at the Onalaska Legion field, a move Levendoski said couldn’t be done without Mike Rude, the Onalaska Legion manager.
La Crescent, which also plays home games at a school facility, faces the same issue, though Isensee said there can be a simple solution for league games.
“A lot of the teams just flip-flopped sites,” he said. “Our league is fairly small, only seven teams, so the month of June and the month of July is when you’re playing one another, normally. So OK, ‘In June, we’re supposed to go to La Crescent. Ah, let’s flip-flop that. You come to our place in June, we’ll go to your place in July. Keep the same dates, good to go.’”
From there, umpires needed to be scheduled. Levendoski said the Blues have had success in doing so, and Isensee has found that some who would normally umpire high school games in the spring are eager to get out on the field while others are concerned about risking their health.
“We all enjoy the game, either as players or umpires, that’s why we’re still here doing this. But it’s not worth being horizontal and not breathing,” Isensee said. “I totally understand when you talk to an umpire, and they turn you down. I get it.”
Players, on the other hand, haven’t expressed much concern about potentially getting the virus. In fact, numbers are up for both Chaseburg/Coon Valley and Sparta Miller, likely the product of canceled high school and legion seasons.
Isensee said the league doesn’t have any specific COVID-19 restrictions or guidelines in writing, but it has made recommendations to teams to promote wellness. Teams are encouraged to disinfect bats, helmets and catchers’ equipment regularly, and Isensee is having each player bring his own water to reduce a touch point from a shared jug or cooler.
The Wisconsin Baseball Association, of which Isensee is the board president, still plans on having its end of the season tournament, though it will be abbreviated. That gives teams something to look forward to, Isensee said, though most are happy just to be back on the field.
“In short, super exciting, amazing, it was a really good time,” Levendoski said of being able to play Sunday. “Myself, our team, the opposing team — which was Stewartville — the fans were all just super grateful, super happy to be part of baseball again.”
