The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues, typically one of the area’s top amateur baseball teams, should take two-week breaks more often, or at least co-coach Robert Kerska thinks so.
After turning in what Kerska described as the team’s worst performance just two weeks ago, the Blues (13-7) have done an about-face. Chaseburg-Coon Valley blew through two games in the Wisconsin Baseball Association District tournament last week to secure a spot at WBA State Tournament this weekend in Osseo, Wis. The Blues will be joined by another MVL team, Sparta Miller, which also earned a spot in the WBA state quarterfinals.
The appearance marks the Blues third state trip in the last four years. The Blues, who play in the Mississippi Valley League during the regular season, are the No. 7 seed and will open the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday against No. 2 seed Osseo Merchants. Kerska believes the team’s confidence could help push it deep into the tournament.
“Going into the tournament this past weekend we were optimistic, but we didn’t know for sure how things would go,” Kerska said. “The way we played (last) Saturday gave everybody a big boost and I think there’s a high level of confidence on the team right now.”
The boost in morale comes partially after a dominant pitching performance from Brock Rude against the Wausau River Hawks in the second game of district play. Rude tossed a one-hitter in the team’s 7-2 win, but the dominant performance is nothing new for for Rude.
Rude has compiled a 1.26 ERA this season, allowing just 12 runs in 50 innings pitched. He’s been doing his part on offense, too, with a .439 batting average in 57 at-bats. He came up big last week, belting a home run against the River Hawks.
Despite having only 11 players on its roster, the Blues have a talented group heading to state, Kerska said. Besides Rude, the team has received plenty of offensive production from Jeff Raasch (.362), Ben Levendowski (.355) and Corey Geary (.324).
“We may have small numbers but we have the talent, and I wouldn’t trade these 11 guys for any other 11,” Kerska said. “These 11 guys have been really dependable and have been playing better as the season goes on. They’ve been playing really good as the season winds down, and that’s the time where you always want to do better.”
