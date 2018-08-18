OSSEO Wis. — The Sparta Miller baseball team will play for its third consecutive WBA state championship Sunday after beating Everest 3-0 in a semifinal game Saturday night in Osseo, Wis.
Sparta Miller (26-8) has beaten Osseo for state championships the last two years and plays the host team again at noon in the attempt to win a third straight title.
West Salem High School graduate Dan Schneider pitched a complete-game shutout against Everest, striking out four and walking none. Schneider gave up eight hits — all singles.
Sparta Miller scored runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings to beat Everest. Adam Klos hit an RBI triple in the first inning, while Tim Schneider added an RBI single in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the sixth.
