MEQUON, Wis. — Onalaska High School graduate Jeff Kaiser closed out the four-round Wisconsin State Open with a 2-over-par 72 Wednesday and wound up in a tie for 18th place.
Kaiser shots rounds of 73, 72, 68 and 72 at the par-70 North Shore Golf Club and tied Kyle Henning with a tournament score of 5-over 285. Daniel Woltman, of Beaver Dam, shot a 7-under 273 to win the event by five shots.
River Falls' Garrett Loomis was second (278), and there was a three-way tie for third place at 279.
Holmen High School graduate Keegan Drugan tied for 21st place with scores of 68, 71, 74 and 74 for a 7-over 287.
Kaiser's 68 came on Tuesday and included a 2-under 33 on the front nine. He followed a bogey on No. 4 with birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 8 before shooting on birdie and one bogey on the back nine.
Drugan's 68 came on the first day, and he shot four birdies on the back nine. He birdied No. 17 and No. 18 to finish with a 2-under 33 on the back nine.
