Amateur golf: John Percy, Brady Frenette lead way in TRGA opener

HOUSTON, Minn. — John Percy and Brady Fernette each shot a 6-over-par 77 to lead the way in the first Three Rivers Golf Association event of the season on Saturday.

Percy's score made him the winner in the Championship Flight, and Fernette's gave him the championship in the First Flight in the Valley High Open at Valley High Golf Club.

Percy, from La Crosse, held of La Crosse's Ben Korger (78) and Northfield's Owen Bernstorf (81). Fernette, also from La Crosse, held off Onalaska's Bruce Lindseth (79) and La Crosse's Jordan Rudolph (82).

La Crosse's Robert Barnes won the Second Flight with an 86, Onalaska's Steve Crogan the Golf Flight with a 91, and Houston's Leon McNutt the Third Flight with an 84.

