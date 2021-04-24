 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amateur golf: John Percy, Brady Frenette lead way in TRGA opener
0 comments
alert top story
TRGA: VALLEY HIGH OPEN

Amateur golf: John Percy, Brady Frenette lead way in TRGA opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON, Minn. — John Percy and Brady Fernette each shot a 6-over-par 77 to lead the way in the first Three Rivers Golf Association event of the season on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Percy's score made him the winner in the Championship Flight, and Fernette's gave him the championship in the First Flight in the Valley High Open at Valley High Golf Club.

Percy, from La Crosse, held of La Crosse's Ben Korger (78) and Northfield's Owen Bernstorf (81). Fernette, also from La Crosse, held off Onalaska's Bruce Lindseth (79) and La Crosse's Jordan Rudolph (82).

La Crosse's Robert Barnes won the Second Flight with an 86, Onalaska's Steve Crogan the Golf Flight with a 91, and Houston's Leon McNutt the Third Flight with an 84.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Paul Chryst explains how Badgers evaluate RBs despite injuries

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News