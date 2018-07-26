MINOCQUA, Wis. — Onalaska's Ben Skogen was in ninth place after the first round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship and stayed there after the second.
He will start the final round at the Minocqua Country Club there, too, after a third round of 1-under-par 71 on Wednesday left him seven shots off the pace and in six-way tie for ninth heading into Thursday's final 18 holes.
Onalaska's Joe Weber, who was tied for third place after Tuesday's second round, shot an 80 on Wednesday and slipped into a tie for 25th place. La Crosse's Josh Dirks shot a 77 and is tied for 60th place with a 54-hole score of 5-over 229.
Hunter Eichhorn is the third-round leader at 10-under 206. Second-place Thomas Longbella trails him by one shot and third-place Harrison Ott by two.
Skogen had four birdies and three bogeys in the third round. he shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine and a 2-over 38 on the back. Skogen, at 3-under 213, is one shot out of eighth place and two out of sixth.
Weber, who sits at 4-over 220, found trouble with four double bogeys and birdied just two holes after breaking par in each of the first two rounds. Dirks shot par on 13 holes and carded his only birdie on No. 1.
