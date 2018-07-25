MINOCQUA, Wis. — Onalaska's Joe Weber matched his first round at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship on Tuesday by shooting another 2-under-par 70 at the Minocqua Country Club and is tied for third place headed to Wednesday's third round.
Weber was tied for ninth after shooting a 70 in the first round, and he is part of a three-way tie for third with two rounds left.
Weber, with a 36-hole score of 140), trails first-place Hunter Eichhorn (69-68—137) and second-place Thomas Longbella (66-73—139).
Onalaska's Ben Skogen is tied for ninth — as he was after one round — following an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday. Skogen opened with a 70 and was tied with Weber after the first 18 holes.
Weber carded six birdies and four bogeys on Tuesday, shooting a 2-under 34 on the front nine. Skogen, whose 36-hole score is 142, also played the front nine at 2 under, but he had three of his four bogeys on the back nine to finish even for the day.
La Crosse's Josh Dirks, who won the Lawn Care Specialists Open, will join Weber and Skogen in the third round after shooting a 76 and just making the cut. Dirks' 152 was one shot better than the cut, which sends 70 golfers to the final two rounds.
Onalaska's Bennett Hutson was among those just missing at 154. Hutson shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday, but he had a climb to make after opening with an 81 on Monday and came up one shot short of moving on.
Chaseburg's Quinn Schultz (79-79—158), La Crosse's Shaun Borre (77-82—159), Warrens' Damon Gnewikow (80-84—164), Onalaska's Joel Preeshl (87-77—164) and Warrens' Trey Gnewikow (84-83—167) didn't qualify to continue.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington, Wis., native Tony Romo shot a 71 on Tuesday and made the cut with his two-day score of 146. He is tied for 19th place.
Weber will tee off at 9:10 a.m. on the first hole Wednesday morning. Skogen tees off at 8:50 a.m. on the first hole, and Dirks begins at 9 a.m. on the 10th hole.
