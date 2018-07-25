Tom McClintock’s back isn’t doing as well as it once was, and more than 35 years of golf are partly to blame for that.
But McClintock, whose playing schedule isn’t nearly as extensive as it used to be, isn’t ready to give up playing.
He will be at Forest Hills Golf Club on Saturday to compete in the Kwik Trip Seniors County Amateur tournament and try to defend the championship he won last summer.
It will be his second tournament of this summer after playing his first — and winning — a TRGA event at Trempealeau Mountain on Sunday.
“It’s been a rough summer and I’ve been working and got busy, so I’m starting late in the season,” said McClintock, who also tied for seventh place in last year’s men’s County Amateur. “Right now, I’m just getting going and haven’t really kicked in into high gear until this past week.”
McClintock started golfing in high school before a 15-year break. He returned to the course roughly five years ago. A bad back has kept him sidelined for most of this summer, but the competitive performance at Trempealeau Mountain — he shot a 76 — has to be encouraging.
Although McClintock doesn’t play Forest Hills often, he’s happy to see one of his favorite tournaments return to its home venue.
“I don’t normally play particularly well there (Forest Hills),” McClintock said. “I played there a couple weeks ago and the course was in great shape. It’s a great venue and we lost it last year with the floods, so I’m happy and glad for everybody to be back at the normal venue.”
Rain forced flooding at Forest Hills last season, and the tournament was moved to Cedar Creek.
Even after winning the tournament last year, McClintock still thinks that coming out with a victory isn’t the best part of the tournament. Instead, it’s the camaraderie of the other competitors and the ability to play with some of the top local golfers.
Health issues, late preparations and little practice time aside, McClintock is ready to golf in his favorite tournament of the season, continuing the sport that he just can’t get away from.
“Golf is in my system, it’s like an addiction,” he said. “Ask anybody that’s all about golf and they’ll say it’s like an infection.”
