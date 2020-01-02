Amauter boxing: 58-year-old Laura Lee Jones, a Logan grad, wins debut bout, uses sport to better herself

Jones knew when she picked up the sport that it would test her and be more physically taxing than anything she had done before. But she was hooked from the start.

“(Professional mixed martial artist Anthony Garrett) was the first person that put boxing gloves on me and took me to a bag,” Jones said. “I started crying, and he was just amazing support for me emotionally and physically and just said, ‘I’ll see you again tomorrow. Just come and hit that bag until it’s gone.’”

Jones returned nearly every day, though she didn’t originally envision stepping into a ring or cage for an actual bout; she simply wanted a form of exercise that helped her let off some steam. She eventually changed course, but her route to her amateur debut in early December wasn’t a straight line.

She thought her first fight would be on an MMA card but realized after some training that the sport’s wrestling element wasn’t her forte. Jones switched to kickboxing, but that was tough on her knees. So she settled back on boxing.

Even then, there was one last bump in the road before her debut. Jones was scheduled to fight in October, but her opponent backed out the night before. She finally got her opportunity in December and made the most of it.