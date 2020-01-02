Amauter boxing: 58-year-old Laura Lee Jones, a Logan grad, wins debut bout, uses sport to better herself

Laura Lee Jones is a self-proclaimed thrill seeker, and she has the credentials to back up that assessment.
The 58-year-old raced snowmobiles with her family as a kid before graduating to motorcycles and Porsches. She was an all-around gymnast at Logan High School, where she graduated from in 1979, and preferred the bars event because “it had a little danger to it.”
None of that, though, compared to her amateur boxing debut, which came less than a month ago.
On Dec. 7 in Kansas City, Missouri, Jones beat 21-year-old Ray Ostempowski via knockout 55 seconds into the third round in the first bout of her career.
“It was pretty much the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever had,” said Jones, who lives in Shawnee, Kansas. “... There’s nothing quite like a real fight. Even sparring isn’t the same as getting in a ring or a cage, and they shut the door and you’re looking at someone, one-on-one, in their soul, and saying, ‘I’m here to hurt you.’”
Jones’ age has surprised many people in the short two years she’s been a part of the sport. But for her, it has been the ideal activity to satisfy her search for the next adrenaline rush, her commitment to physical fitness and her pent up frustrations, the final of which provided the tipping point to Jones picking up the sport.
Jones lost her first husband to amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects tissues and organs. Her second husband left her, then her dad died and she was in an accident that totaled her car.
“I had a succession of things that were just super painful,” Jones said. “I’m very disciplined, and I knew that I needed to channel that into something healthy. Boxing ended up being it.”
Jones’ previous athletic experiences helped when she started to box. In addition to gymnastics at Logan, Jones competed in track and field, was a cheerleader and played basketball and softball for a few years. She ran a marathon in Madison about 20 years ago and has been doing CrossFit for the past 15 years after getting her start at CrossFit Acceleration in Onalaska.
Just as helpful, Jones believes, is her discipline and determination. She started her own business — LionShare, a health care data analytics and marketing firm based in Kansas City — in 1995 after being let go from her previous job, and she has raised award-winning dogs. LionShare has grown into a national brand, and one of Jones’ Dobermans, Romeo, was named Winners Dog at the Doberman Pinscher Club of America’s national competition in October.
“I want to win. I want to win at life. I want to win as an employer. I want to win as a mother. I want to win as a sister,” Jones said. “... You don’t really win in the ring or the cage. You win with the discipline prior to those minutes when the spotlights are on.”
Jones knew when she picked up the sport that it would test her and be more physically taxing than anything she had done before. But she was hooked from the start.
“(Professional mixed martial artist Anthony Garrett) was the first person that put boxing gloves on me and took me to a bag,” Jones said. “I started crying, and he was just amazing support for me emotionally and physically and just said, ‘I’ll see you again tomorrow. Just come and hit that bag until it’s gone.’”
Jones returned nearly every day, though she didn’t originally envision stepping into a ring or cage for an actual bout; she simply wanted a form of exercise that helped her let off some steam. She eventually changed course, but her route to her amateur debut in early December wasn’t a straight line.
She thought her first fight would be on an MMA card but realized after some training that the sport’s wrestling element wasn’t her forte. Jones switched to kickboxing, but that was tough on her knees. So she settled back on boxing.
Even then, there was one last bump in the road before her debut. Jones was scheduled to fight in October, but her opponent backed out the night before. She finally got her opportunity in December and made the most of it.
Along the way, she has trained with some of the sport’s best, including former Olympian Moses James. The community, Jones said, has always been supportive, and she’s grown to love boxing.
Jones would like to get back into a ring or cage, but a promise to her daughter might prevent that from happening.
“I did promise my daughter one (fight) and done,” Jones said. “But I could see myself doing three or four more if my daughter would agree.”
Regardless, Jones will continue to box to stay in shape and to work through the pain she’s experienced. And the adrenaline junkie will keep looking for the next thrill. A roller derby is likely in the cards, as is climbing a mountain.
“Everest would be pretty amazing, wouldn’t it?” Jones said. “But it’s cold, and I don’t like the cold. That might be a little too much.”