American Legion baseball: Holmen has prepared all year for return to state tournament

HOLMEN — After reaching the championship game in 2019, the Holmen American Legion Post 284 baseball team finished their 2021 season with a 18-14 record and hungrier than ever to bounce back.

The turnaround has put Holmen (24-4) as the top-seed heading into the Class AA State Tournament beginning Friday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. Their tournament will begin with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch against the tournament hosting the Fort Atkinson Hawks American Legion Post 166 (15-12).

Holmen coach Charlie Alexander said the work towards the tournament has been ongoing since the end of their 2021 campaign.

“We were disappointed with how last summer ended,” Alexander said. “Most of the guys that are on this team played with us in the fall. They showed up every Sunday throughout the week and all winter and made it their mission to keep the tradition of the Holmen Legion going and they’ve really embraced it.”

After failing to reach the state tournament last season and the 2020 tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no worry from Alexander of having to change up their plan or approach. Coach Alexander said three previous meetings with AAA-level teams this season played a big role in preparing Holmen for high level competition.

“We know the competition is going to be outstanding at the state tournament,” Alexander said. “We put together a schedule with a lot of AAA teams that are in the Class AAA State Tournament. We don’t want to do anything different. We want to do the best we can do and not differ from what we’ve done all summer.”

Taking the mound for Holmen Post 248 on Friday will be pitcher Troy Knutson, who will play in the Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Game on Aug. 8 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Holmen High School graduate and UW-Stevens Point bound pitcher is not only great on the mound, but he’s proven to be a silent leader for the Legion squad.

“Troy is a great leader for this group,” Alexander said. “He’s more of a quiet ‘do it by example’ leader. We know when he gets the ball he’s going to give us a chance to win. He’s as hard a worker as we have. Every day we show up, he’s doing long tosses, working with bands. He’s doing everything he can to be the best pitcher he can be. The guys see it and they follow his lead.”

Knutson will be matched up against Drew Kloster for the Fort Hawks. The junior with several college offers has high velocity and a great slider, according to Alexander. Kloster struck out 10 batters in a game last Friday against Beloit.

“We expect great competition out of a team hosting a state tournament,” Alexander said. “With Kolster specifically, we need to have good at-bats, work up his pitch count and see how it goes.”

The state tournament is double-elimination. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the winner of River Falls-Rhinelander.

“They worked towards something special and they hope it’s not done yet,” Alexander said.