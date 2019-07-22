HOLMEN — The Holmen American Legion baseball team will continue its season after winning the Class AA regional tournament it hosted.
Monday’s 6-2 win over Onalaska put Holmen Post 284 into the state tournament, held at Muston’s Woodside Sports Complex. The state tournament begins Friday, and Holmen opens with a 4 p.m. matchup against Ashwaubenon.
This marks this third consecutive state tournament Holmen has earned a bid for, but coach Charlie Alexander said this trip means a little extra given how hard his players have worked throughout the year to earn it.
“Ever since we lost at last year’s state tournament, our guys have been focused and worked to get back to it,” Alexander said. “Not to take away anything from our teams of the last few years, but this is the hardest-working group I’ve seen.”
Ryland Wall helped spark Holmen (28-4) with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, a frame in which it scored four runs. Wall also had a sacrifice fly in the seventh that helped widen the gap late. Cam Weber had an RBI double, and Brandon Flury went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Holmen.
Caleb Matl earned the win for Holmen after pitching five innings, allowing two runs, and striking out four. Dylan Westcott tossed the final two frames, and struck out two.
Alexander said Matl won’t be available for Friday’s opening game, but the rest of the pitching staff should be set.
Griffin Janikowski had two doubles and an RBI for Onalaska (20-15), which also got two hits from Nick Pica. Jess Ondell added an RBI and a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.