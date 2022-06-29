American Legion baseball: La Crescent comes from behind to top West Salem

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – The La Crescent Post 595 American Legion baseball team came from behind on Wednesday to beat West Salem Post 51 4-3 at George Horihan Field.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Post 595 (11-3) scored two runs on three hits to briefly take the lead. After Post 51 tied the game in the fifth inning, La Crescent rallied in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead for good.

With one out in the sixth, right fielder Eli McCool stretched a ground ball to the shortstop into a double, taking advantage of a poor hop off the infield dirt. Second baseman Karson Pape followed with a single to center field, scoring McCool from second base for his second RBI of the game.

Right-handed pitchers Jack Welch and Zack Bentzen combined to hold West Salem to three hits and three runs. Welch struck out six hitters in five innings, departing with the game tied 3-3. Bentzen earned the win in relief, tossing two shutout innings and allowing only one baserunner. Both Welch and Bentzen are headed to Luther College in the fall to play NCAA Division III baseball.

Welch helped his cause as Post 595’s cleanup hitter, drawing a walk in the first inning and reaching on an infield single in the third. McCool paced La Crescent’s lineup with two hits and two runs scored.

West Salem starter Sam Schmidt struck out six batters over five innings in a no-decision. Second baseman Jacob Helgeson had a single and two RBI for Post 51 (4-3), and shortstop Justin Barney brought home another run with a sacrifice fly.

