American Legion baseball: Luther-bound Welch and Bentzen lead La Crescent Post 595

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – Jack Welch wasn’t at his best on the mound against West Salem Post 51 on Wednesday.

But he was more than good enough, and he knew his future college teammate was behind him in the bullpen.

“I struggled out of the stretch, but once I found my groove, I settled in. My defense helped a lot,” Welch said. “Once I got settled in after that third inning, I was ready to go, and luckily Zack was able to come in and close it out.”

Welch and Zack Bentzen teamed up to limit West Salem to three hits in La Crescent American Legion Post 595’s 4-3 victory at George Horihan Field. The 2022 La Crescent-Hokah High School graduates, who will continue their baseball careers together at Luther College in Iowa, combined to tally seven strikeouts and helped Post 595 avoid a losing streak. La Crescent holds an 11-3 record and has not lost consecutive games this summer.

Welch pitched five innings and allowed three runs before giving way to Bentzen in the sixth, who promptly retired six of the seven batters he faced. After trailing 2-1 and 3-2 earlier in the game, Post 595 second baseman Karson Pape hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to provide the game-winning run and cap the comeback.

Entering out of the bullpen with the game in the balance, Bentzen’s mindset was simple.

“Shut it down, don’t let them get hits and get rolling,” Bentzen said. “With only two innings to go, why not let it loose?”

Post 595’s hot start to the American Legion summer schedule follows a successful spring season for the La Crescent-Hokah High School team. The Lancers went 18-6 and won two games in the Minnesota Section 1AA tournament before ending their season with a loss to Three Rivers Conference foe Chatfield.

Ryan Niedfeldt, who coaches both the high school and Legion teams, said after Wednesday’s close contest that La Crescent’s tough opponents have brought out the best from his roster.

“The competition we’ve been playing all summer and all spring has been very good and very challenging. But the players that I’ve been coaching, all of them give me their best effort,” Niedfeldt said. “They want the ball, and they like the big lights where they can step up and make the big plays that they need to, either in the batter’s box or out in the field.”

The stingy competition Post 595 has faced throughout the year also prepares Welch and Bentzen for their college careers.

“Our area, we have really good baseball teams – La Crosse, all over Wisconsin, and even in Minnesota,” Bentzen said. “I think the good competition, the good pitching, all of that will really help us at the next level.”

At the end of the summer, Bentzen and Welch will head to Decorah, Iowa to play for Luther’s NCAA Division III team in the American Rivers Conference. The Norse finished fourth in the conference this spring with a 22-20 overall record.

“It’s going to be a blast, having a friend there to start right away. I’ve already talked with some of the guys down there too, and it sounds like they love it and the coach is great, so I’m ready,” Welch said.

Luther College is also Niedfeldt’s alma mater, so he said he’s especially proud of the duo for following in his footsteps.

“I’m looking forward to sneaking down there next year to watch them play and cheer them on,” Niedfeldt said. “I’m very blessed to have had both Jack and Zack on our team.”

Last summer, Post 595 won the Minnesota Division II Southeast Sub-State tournament but fell short of a state title. Niedfeldt said his experienced team will have to succeed in all facets to go deep in the playoffs again this year.

“Timely hitting, a lot of strikes being thrown by our pitchers, and a little bit of luck,” Niedfeldt said. “There’s a lot of good talent in the area, and I think we’re up for the challenge.”

