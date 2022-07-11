American Legion baseball: Multi-sport athletes star for Onalaska Post 336

ONALASKA – Ayden Larson and Brock Herczeg are just weeks away from continuing their athletic careers in college – Larson at UW-La Crosse for football and Herczeg on the John Carroll University (Ohio) soccer team.

But in the meantime, they couldn’t resist spending the summer playing American Legion baseball for Onalaska’s Post 336 team.

“Baseball’s always been right there for me, and this team is so fun to play on,” Larson said. “I couldn’t give it up just yet.”

Larson and Herczeg are part of a Post 336 roster that is littered with multi-sport athletes from Onalaska High School. In an age where single-sport specialization has dominated youth sports, Post 336’s coach John Adams said he enjoys that many on his team are bucking the trend.

“I think it’s good for kids to play several sports,” Adams said. “It’s keep them in tune, and it keeps them on a schedule. I think it’s a positive thing.”

The science is on Adams’ side as well. A 2021 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found that among a group of 895 high school athletes, multi-sport athletes were less likely to report an injury compared to those who specialized in one sport.

In Sunday’s finale of the Onalaska tournament, Post 336’s starting nine included eight players who play multiple sports in high school. Starting pitcher Adam Skifton is a three-sport athlete, playing football in the fall and basketball in the winter before earning an honorable mention nod on the All-Mississippi Valley Conference baseball team. First baseman Sam Pica made the All-Tribune first-team defense as a linebacker last year, while shortstop Griffin Schultz teamed up with Herczeg on Onalaska’s varsity soccer team.

Even Herczeg’s soccer coaches at John Carroll encouraged him to keep pursuing baseball until he arrives in Ohio next month.

“They were actually very supportive of it. They like multi-sport athletes,” Herczeg said. “They were proud to know that I'm still putting in the work for soccer, but also I’m able to do other stuff.”

Larson reports to UW-L football training camp on August 10, so he said he has just enough time to finish the Legion season before then. On Sunday, Larson had two hits and two RBI, including a fourth-inning home run, in Post 336’s 6-2 win over Rochester (Minn.) Post 92.

“He’s been hitting really well the last two weeks. He’s just been on the barrel all the time,” Adams said. “He’s hitting the ball hard, and he’s a lot of fun to coach.”

Both Larson and Herczeg said their training for their primary sports has positively impacted their skills on the baseball diamond.

“I play quarterback on the football field, so I’m throwing all year round, and that helps with arm strength. But outside of that, it’s just staying active, and I’m sure I’m a better athlete because of all the work that you put in,” Larson said.

Herczeg, who also starred for Onalaska's basketball squad, attributed his ability to swiftly change directions in the outfield and get quick jumps on the base paths to his soccer footwork.

As Herczeg and Larson prepare for the next level on the pitch and gridiron, respectively, their initial focus is to enjoy the last few weeks with their friends on the diamond.

“Summer and baseball just go together,” Herczeg said. “I thought since it’s the last summer for me, I wanted to do it with this group of guys.”

American Legion playoffs start next week with regionals beginning on July 21. Post 336 will look to capture its first state title since 2008.