American Legion baseball: Onalaska Post 336 tops Rochester to sweep home tournament

ONALASKA – The Onalaska Post 336 American Legion baseball team erased an early deficit to defeat the Rochester (Minn.) Post 92 Redhawks 6-2 in the finale of the Onalaska tournament on Sunday.

After a 9-1 win over G-E-T on Friday and a 9-4 victory against West Salem on Saturday, Post 336 completed a perfect run through its home tournament by scoring six unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

"They hit well in the clutch," said Post 336 coach John Adams. "We got the big hits at the right time."

Rochester wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, producing five hits and two runs in the first two innings against Onalaska starting pitcher Adam Skifton.

But Skifton settled in, facing the minimum over the next three innings. Left fielder Ayden Larson crushed a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fourth to give Post 336 its first run.

"In my first at-bat, (Post 92 starting pitcher Zachary Condon) gave me three straight breaking balls," Larson said after the game. "In my second at-bat, he gave me another breaking ball out over the middle, and I put a good swing on it."

Onalaska's offense came to life in the bottom of the fifth inning. Center fielder Brock Herczeg led off with a single, and following two walks, Larson scorched a ground ball that lodged in Condon's glove, resulting in an infield single that tied the game. Second baseman Kaden Kokaisal then hit a sacrifice fly to give Post 336 a 3-2 edge.

Onalaska added three insurance runs in the sixth inning on four hits and an error. Catcher Michael Savarin's two-run double gave Post 336 some breathing room heading into the final inning.

Kokaisal relieved Skifton in the sixth inning and fired two scoreless innings to close out the game. He allowed one hit and stranded four Post 92 baserunners, earning the six-out save.

First baseman Sam Pica led Onalaska with three hits, and both Larson and Herczeg had multi-hit games. Skifton was the winning pitcher with his five-inning, two-run performance.

"He did awesome," Adams said. "He was working hard to try to get ahead in the count and get his off-speed stuff across the plate, and it all adds up."

Post 336 concludes its regular season schedule this week before the postseason begins with regionals on July 21.