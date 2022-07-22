American Legion baseball: Pitchers lead Holmen over West Salem in regional

HOLMEN − In a double-elimination regional tournament where a team may play five games in four days, pitching is at a premium.

Troy Knutson and Kyler Wall helped to solve that issue for Holmen Post 284 on Friday.

The dominant duo combined to strike out 10 West Salem Post 51 batters, leading Post 284 to a 7-2 victory in the American Legion Class AA Holmen regional at Viking Field.

For Post 284 head coach Charlie Alexander, using only two arms on the first day of the tournament is a success in and of itself.

"It's huge. This tournament is just a grind of it," Alexander said after the game. "You look at the game before us, and those teams were going through three or four pitchers. You have to get ahead and throw strikes, and we did a great job of that."

Knutson set the tone right away for the top-ranked Class AA team in Wisconsin, striking out the side in order in the top of the first. The UW-Stevens Point-bound right-hander amassed nine strikeouts in his four-inning start, but he said after the game that his outing didn't quite meet his expectations.

"I was wild, and I got gassed out there pretty quick," Knutson said. "I tried to provide for my team as best as I could. It worked out, I guess."

Even though Knutson issued six walks, including one with the bases loaded in the third inning, Holmen's lineup made sure to give him a comfortable cushion early on.

In the bottom of the first, shortstop Xavier Palmer led off with a single and advanced to second on an error. Designated hitter Jack Walter then belted a double into the left-center field gap to bring Palmer in, and third baseman Ryland Wall reached on another West Salem error, giving Post 284 a 2-0 lead.

Calvin Gilbertson made Post 51 pay for the miscues with a two-out, run-scoring single, and before West Salem could settle in, Holmen held a commanding 3-0 lead.

Holmen did more damage with two outs in the second inning. Walter drew a walk to force second baseman Jared Rotering into scoring position, and Ryland Wall doubled Post 284's lead with a line-drive home run.

"I was just looking for a fastball up with runners on base," Ryland said. "Action Jack (Walter) did a great job getting on base to give me an opportunity to get some RBI."

Post 51 chipped away with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but Palmer's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth pushed Holmen's lead back to five runs. On a hot day and with Knutson's pitch count rising, Alexander went to his bullpen.

Enter Kyler Wall. The southpaw hushed any hopes of a West Salem comeback with a three-up, three-down fifth inning. He worked around a lead-off single in the sixth, keeping Post 51 off the scoreboard. With two outs and a runner aboard in the seventh, Wall induced a flyout from West Salem's clean-up hitter Brett McConkey to send Holmen to the winner's bracket final on Saturday.

"(Knutson) gave us four solid innings, and then we were able to get to Kyler. He came in and did his job − throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count," Alexander said.

Rotering and Walter each scored two runs and reached base three times for Post 284, and Palmer's two hits tied him with Rotering for the team lead. First baseman Luke Noel led Post 51's offense with two singles, a walk and a run scored.

West Salem falls into the loser's bracket and will square off against Wisconsin Dells Post 187 on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holmen.

Post 284's win sets up a showdown with bordering rival Onalaska Post 336 at 1 p.m., with the winner earning a spot in Sunday's championship game. Post 336 defeated Wisconsin Dells 11-5 in ten innings in the tournament opener on Friday afternoon.

"When you get Onalaska-Holmen, you expect a good game. It's a great rivalry, and there's a lot of respect between the two teams," Alexander said.

"They continue to just get after it. Hopefully we can match their intensity."