American Legion baseball: Post 52 beats Stillwater in Boober Parizek Classic

LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Post 52 baseball team defeated Stillwater (Minn.) 10-0 in five innings on Friday in the second day of the Boober Parizek Classic at Copeland Park.

After being shut out in the first inning, Post 52 plated runs in each of the next four innings, including scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the run-rule victory.

Starting pitcher Nolan Hargrove went the distance, facing two batters over the minimum in a two-hit shutout. Following a lead-off single in the top of the first inning, Hargrove sent down 14 of the final 16 Stillwater hitters he faced and allowed only two runners in scoring position.

Second baseman Kole Keppel, the ninth-place hitter, provided power at the bottom of Post 52’s lineup, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning and a run-scoring double in the fifth.

All nine Post 52 starters reached base, as the team drew seven walks and were hit by four pitches to go along with six base hits. Right fielder Wesley Barnhart brought home the game’s first run with a double to left field and had the game-ending RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Post 52 will wrap up the five-team round robin tournament on Saturday with a doubleheader at Copeland Park, facing off against Eau Claire at 11 a.m. and Onalaska at 6:30 p.m.

