American Legion baseball: Quackenbush's gem, double keep 138ers undefeated at state

VIROQUA − As Tyler Quackenbush stood on second base after delivering the lead-changing double in the penultimate inning of the Viroqua 138ers' 3-2 victory over Altoona Post 550 in the American Legion Class A state tournament, his mind was focused on one thing.

"'Just got to shut them out in the next inning, and we should be golden,'" Quackenbush said.

Quackenbush yielded a leadoff double in the top of the seventh but sent down the next three hitters he faced, finishing off a complete-game performance and doing his best Shohei Ohtani impression at the Park Bowl in Viroqua on Saturday.

The left-hander struck out five Altoona hitters and held Post 550 scoreless over his final six innings on the mound while also contributing two doubles and two RBI at the plate. His second hit, a rocket into the left-center field gap in the bottom of the sixth, plated two runs to cap Viroqua's late comeback.

"We just got the hits at the right time to win the game," Post 138 head coach Pete Swanson said after the game. "Tyler Quackenbush was awesome today."

The first five batters to face Quackenbush on Saturday reached base, as Altoona recorded three hits and took advantage of two Viroqua errors to grab an early 2-0 lead.

But Quackenbush quickly flipped the script, retiring the next 15 hitters to keep Post 550 off the scoreboard. The 138ers had issues solving Altoona's starting pitcher Andy Schmid, however, as the right-hander threw five scoreless innings in 74 pitches.

"He had a good curveball, and he hit spots. He was very good," Swanson said.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Viroqua rallied against Post 550's reliever Bennett Stokke. Second baseman Casey Kowalczyk reached on an error to start the inning, and first baseman Kamden Oliver kept the line moving with a one-out single.

After a strikeout, center fielder Braden Lendosky gave the 138ers their first run with a single down the right field line, scoring Kowalczyk. Oliver and Lendosky advanced into scoring position after Altoona's right fielder misplayed the base hit, setting up Quackenbush's clutch double.

"I was just trying to get the ball in play," Quackenbush said. "That was the biggest thing."

Even as Altoona put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh inning, Swanson said he was confident in his pitcher to shut the door.

"Tyler was pitching so well, and they were at the bottom of their lineup, so I thought, 'We got a chance here,'" Swanson said.

The 138ers won despite their first four hitters going a combined 1-10 at the plate. Besides Quackenbush, Kowalcyzk was the only Viroqua hitter to reach base multiple times in the game.

The win keeps Viroqua undefeated in the Class A state tournament, and the 138ers will match up against the St. Mary's Springs Legion team from Fond du Lac on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Ashton Swanson will pitch for Viroqua with a spot in Tuesday's championship game on the line.

"It's fun to still be winning," Pete Swanson said. "(Ashton's) our best, so we'll give it a shot."