LA CRESCENT — La Crescent Post 595 flew past Caledonia Post 191 on Saturday in the Minnesota Division 2 Sub-State semifinal 11-3 thanks to a four-run sixth inning and five-run seventh.
However, the teams will meet again on Sunday with the championship on the line after Caledonia won its game in the consolation bracket.
La Crescent collected 11 hits — three of which came from Brandon Von Arx (3-for-3, two RBI) — and Caledonia had six.
Cade McCool, Gavin Christianson and Noah Peterson each collected a pair of hits for La Crescent, and Thomas Kiesau added a double.
Luke Schwartzhoff tossed 3⅓ innings with four hits and three strikeouts to earn the win.
Tate Meiners led Caledonia with a 3-for-4 performance, and Casey Storlie swiped two bases.
The teams square off again at 1 p.m. Sunday after Caledonia beat Dodge Center 5-1.
La Crescent needs one win to move on to the state tournament, while Caledonia needs two.
WISCONSIN CLASS AA
At Mauston
Holmen 8, Waterford 0
MAUSTON — Stellar pitching again buoyed Holmen, as Jaxon Hughes and Ben Reichert combined on a four-hitter.
Hughes allowed two hits in five innings to tally the win, while Reichert threw two innings and struck out three.
Cam Weber went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense, which did damage with extra-base hits. Mason Palmer, Kevin Koelbl and Caleb Matl all doubled, Ryland Wall and Jake Leis tallied triples, and Adam Quan had two RBI.
Ben Byom and Matl, two of Holmen’s top pitchers, are still available for the semifinal and potential championship games of the tournament.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Holmen will play the winner of Saturday night’s River Falls-Antigo matchup
WISCONSIN CLASS A
At Westby
Prairie du Chien 5,
Arcadia 0
WESTBY — Prairie du Chien knocked Arcadia out of the tournament, but no information was reported.
Westby/Coon Valley’s game against St. Mary’s Catholic finished after Tribune press time.
