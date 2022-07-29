American Legion baseball: Viroqua 138ers cruise in state tournament opener

VIROQUA − Pete Swanson lost the pregame coin toss, so Viroqua played as the visiting team at its home ballpark in the first round of the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The 138ers didn’t seem to mind one bit.

Before Prairie du Chien came to the plate, Viroqua put up seven runs in the top of the first inning, coasting to a 12-1 run-rule victory at the Park Bowl on Friday to begin its state title defense. The 138ers notched eight hits and drew eight walks, and starting pitcher Kevin Lendosky went the distance in the five-inning contest.

With lofty expectations on Wisconsin’s top-ranked Class A Legion team after a 40-win summer, Pete Swanson’s group responded in a big way.

“It’s always a good game when you play Prairie, so to get some early runs and a little cushion was huge,” Swanson said after the game. “We’ll take it.”

The 138ers’ first seven batters reached base to start the game on four hits and three walks, and all seven came around to score. Shortstop Griffin Olson and catcher Evan Hubatch both reached base twice in the big inning, as Viroqua sent 13 hitters to the plate.

After the long wait, Lendosky took the mound for Viroqua and kept Prairie du Chien off the scoreboard in his first three innings of work. The southpaw went on to strike out eight batters over five innings, earning the win and the praise of his third baseman Noah Mathison.

“Stunning. It was awesome,” Mathison said. “It was fun to watch.”

Lendosky helped his own cause with a line-drive, run-scoring single in the first, and Viroqua continued to manufacture runs in the second and third innings. The 138ers scored twice in the second on a pair of RBI groundouts, and Olson drew a hit by pitch, stole second base and scored on a single from Mathison in the third.

“It was very important,” Swanson said of his team’s constant offensive pressure. “These are all good teams, and they can come back.”

Prairie du Chien scored its lone run in the fourth when second baseman Brady Russell ripped a ground-rule double down the left field line, cutting the deficit to 10-1. The 138ers responded right away, rallying for two runs in the top of the fifth to push the lead back to double digits.

Lendosky struck out the side in order in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win. The left-hander fanned five of the final 10 hitters he faced, including retiring Post 68’s clean-up hitter Aden McCluskey twice on strikes during that stretch.

“He was tougher as the game went on. He’s a gamer; it was a good win,” Swanson said.

Maddox Cejka took the loss for Post 68, which faces an elimination game against Wittenberg at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Colton Thompson, Jon Nicholson and Tommy Mara each reached base twice in the defeat.

Viroqua will play Altoona, who also won its first-round game by run rule, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in a winner’s bracket matchup.

“It looks like they’re really fast, and they can hit and run,” Swanson said. “I expect a good ball game.”