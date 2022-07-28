American Legion baseball: Viroqua looks to defend Class A title at home

Heading into last weekend’s American Legion Class A regional tournament in Westby, the Viroqua 138ers had already secured an automatic bid to the state tournament as this year’s host team.

That didn’t stop Post 138 from steamrolling through the regional, outscoring its opponents 31-5 in three wins to validate its state berth and No. 1 ranking in Wisconsin Class A Legion baseball.

The regional championship added more hardware to Viroqua’s crowded trophy case and brought Pete Swanson’s team its 40th victory of the season. The 138ers will look to defend their Legion state title this weekend in the eight-team, double-elimination Class A tournament starting Friday in Viroqua.

Swanson’s top seven hitters in this year’s lineup were all on last season’s state championship roster, and he said the experienced and battle-tested group is excited to try for two in a row.

“We have a veteran team, and we scheduled a lot of AAA teams, so we got the competition that they needed to get a little better,” Swanson said. “We’ve seen a lot of good teams and beat a lot of good teams.”

Post 138’s regular season featured tournament victories in Sheboygan, Ely (Minn.) and its home tournament earlier this month. At the Sheboygan tournament, the 138ers took first despite being the only team in the field not in Class AAA, Wisconsin’s highest Legion class.

All together, Viroqua (40-11-1) has played 52 games in seven weeks, by far the most among the eight teams in this weekend’s state tournament. Swanson said his group accepted the challenging schedule, which included games six days per week.

“The team responded really well. Their commitment is outstanding. They’re there every game, 15 kids,” Swanson said.

Viroqua is no stranger to the Class A state tournament, as Friday will be the 138ers’ 22nd appearance since the inception of the tournament in 1988 and the sixth time the team has hosted the championship. Post 138’s four Class A titles trail only Waupun for the most in the state.

Swanson created Viroqua’s Legion program in 1975 and also heads the Viroqua High School team, which was the Section 3 runner-up in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament this spring. Swanson said he prefers the Legion format as opposed to the single-elimination high school state tournament.

“The Legion tournament is the best tournament possible,” Swanson said. “You get double-elimination, where the high school season is one game at a time and you feel like you’re walking a tightrope because if you lose, you’re out.”

The loaded Class A state tournament field features last year’s runner-up, Denmark (16-1), and Waupun (19-4), who finished third in the 2021 championship.

The field also includes two other local teams – Westby (15-7) and Prairie du Chien (15-16-2), who will face off against Post 138 at 8 p.m. on Friday in Viroqua. Swanson said he expects a close contest from a team the 138ers are familiar with.

“They are always strong, and they have a great coaching staff with Nate Cejka and Bjorn Thompson. We’ve got to know their kids pretty good; they’re good kids and they play hard,” Swanson said.

“It’ll probably be a one-run game, and we hope we come out of it, but it’ll be a tough game.”

Viroqua was scheduled to host the Class A tournament in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament. Swanson said this weekend will be equally special for the community and the players, some of whom will be lacing their spikes for the final time.

“The Legion atmosphere is the best because it’s also the end. It’s the last shot for the kids that are moving on, and the format is great so you get to play more games,” Swanson said.

In his 47th season of leading Viroqua baseball, Swanson said he has no plans to retire in the near future, regardless of the result this weekend.

“We have a really nice program with our recreation department that feeds our program and does a great job,” Swanson said. “I’ll stay in there and keep going for a while. We’ve got a lot of good things going.”