American Legion baseball: Weather suspends Holmen-Onalaska game in 4th inning

HOLMEN − The highly-anticipated matchup between two of the best Class AA American Legion baseball teams in Wisconsin will end up being a two-day affair.

Saturday's game between Holmen Post 284 and Onalaska Post 336 in the winner's bracket of the Class AA Holmen regional was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to lightning and rain.

After three scoreless innings and with the sky above Viking Field darkening, the fourth inning produced some drama before the suspension.

Onalaska's right fielder Ben Stuhr drew a walk to lead off the top of the fourth. Following a lineout and a groundout, left fielder Ben Faas laced a triple to deep center field, scoring Stuhr from second base. Faas' hit was Post 336's first against Holmen's starter Aydan Boylen.

Trailing 1-0, Post 284 put pressure on Post 336's starter Adam Skifton with a pair of one-out singles by right fielder Calvin Gilbertson and left fielder Tyrus McCoy. Skifton then faced Holmen's Kyle Gerold with two on and one out, but the field umpire noticed lightning and paused the game.

Following a ten-minute delay, Onalaska took the field again and Gerold's at-bat continued. Gerold cashed in on the second opportunity, lining a double down the right field line to score Gilbertson and tie the game. As the base-hit bounced into the outfield, lightning flashed in the sky once more, leading to a second and final delay.

The umpires, coaches and players waited a few minutes for the weather to cooperate, but repeated lightning strikes coupled with steady rainfall led to the suspension. The game will continue on Sunday morning, with a tentative start time of 10 a.m.

The winner will advance to Sunday afternoon's championship game, while the loser will face West Salem Post 51 in an elimination game immediately following the conclusion of the suspended game.

Onalaska planned to file an official protest of the game, although both coaches agreed to restarting the game after the first delay.