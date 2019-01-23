Randy Strangstalien can’t remember how many perfect games he’s bowled, and he’s not quite sure how many 800 series he’s accumulated.
Those two accomplishments are something any bowler would relish in, but for somebody who’s been bowling since 1989, the 49-year-old Strangstalien is just happy to be competing at a high level in the sport.
Strangstalien’s list of perfect games and 800 series — both of which are in the 20s — grew by one last week at South Lanes after he rolled an 811, which included a 300 game.
The latest 800 series landed Strangstalien in the fifth among the area’s Top 10 series, but it isn’t his highest on record, which is an 836. By the way, that’s 22 pins shy of the La Crosse Area Bowling Association record of 858.
Strangstalien also holds the No. 10 spot among areas bowlers with a 797.
Strangstalien started the sport when he was 20, which is older than most. There was never an ‘aha’ moment or a lightbulb that went on when he realized it was something that he wanted to competitively pursue.
Instead, his frequent high-scoring games him some clues.
“I never had that one moment,” he said. “I was always up there in the top of the league and then I started bowling with the La Crosse guys in some traveling leagues,” Strangstalien said. “And I knew I could hold my own with those guys, but that was 25 years ago. Nowadays, these young guys are pretty good and hard to keep up with.”
Strangstalien is just enjoying his time in league bowling, though, but doesn’t bowl as often as he used to. Lately the bowler hits the lanes twice a week — Wednesdays are at Nordic Lanes in Westby, and Thursdays are reserved for South Lanes in La Crosse.
Although he isn’t as competitive as he used to be, Strangstalien stays in it for one of the reasons that originally got him started — his friends.
“It’s just that the camaraderie with the guys, and the people I like to see,” he said. “I miss them during the summer when I don’t bowl, so it’s nice to still get together during the week.”
New friends and old friends keep Strangstalien going, and give him hope that he can continue the sport well into the future.
“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m glad I haven’t tapered off too much,” Strangstalien said. “I’ve bowled with some older guys that have bowled well into their 60s, and it’s nice to see that and I hope that I can keep that going, too.”
HANSON CRACKS TOP 10: Kaylene Hanson has been rolling some big numbers all season, but had not broken into the area’s Top 10. That changed last week when she spun a 718 series while competing in the Coulette League at Coulee Golf Bowl.
Hanson’s 718, which featured games of 228, 268 and 222, leaves her with the sixth-best women’s series of the season. Hanna Jirsa’s 790 at South Lanes remains the top women’s series.
TOP-FLIGHT LEAGUE: Speaking of the All-Star League, there were nine honors counts – eight men’s, one women’s – rolled last week. In addition to Randy Strangstalien, Andy Mills (749), Nick Heilman (736), Jay Jamesson (729), Gary Olson (711), Rob Warren (706) , Geno Arentz (703) and Jesse Henderson (702) also spun honor counts.
On the women’s side, Chelsie Kraus spun a national honor series with a 649.
PODELLA HITS 800: Jordan Podella, who was competing in the Big River League at All Star Lanes recently, tossed an 803. That left him tied for sixth among the top area series. Cole Phillips, who spun an 803 at South Lanes, and Nick Heilman, who tossed an 803 at Pla-Mor, make it a three-way deadlock.
Steve Langer’s 825 at All Star Lanes remains the top area men’s series.
PERFECT GAMES: Joseph Jensen did it. He rolled a 300 while competing in the Queens & Kings League at Pla-Mor Lanes recently. Jensen’s perfect game was part of a 763 series. … Joe Kostuchowski also spun a 300 game recently while competing in the Rowboat League at All Star Lanes. He finished with a 756 series.
