PLA-MOR LANES

AFTER FIVE LEAGUE

Team: Papaya Pickups 1888, Bowling Girls (667)

Individual: Judy Cobb 605 (215), Mary Beal 494, Julie Kriewald 466, Kris Bartley 460

TAVERN

Team: Band of Brothers 3331, Brownsville Pump (1146)

Individual: Joe Franklin 694, Todd Boettcher 688 (257), Fred Ross 640, Jon Ness 623

SENIORS RED PIN

Individual: David Stakston 701 (256), Mike Stellick 652, Al Stellmaker 606, Joe Petrick 527

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Who Ever 2038, Today’s Tree Service (768)

Individual: Joseph Jensen 689 (257), John Ladwig 634, Kambrie Haas 571, Raven Haas 566

