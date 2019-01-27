PLA-MOR LANES
AFTER FIVE LEAGUE
Team: Papaya Pickups 1888, Bowling Girls (667)
Individual: Judy Cobb 605 (215), Mary Beal 494, Julie Kriewald 466, Kris Bartley 460
TAVERN
Team: Band of Brothers 3331, Brownsville Pump (1146)
Individual: Joe Franklin 694, Todd Boettcher 688 (257), Fred Ross 640, Jon Ness 623
SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: David Stakston 701 (256), Mike Stellick 652, Al Stellmaker 606, Joe Petrick 527
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Who Ever 2038, Today’s Tree Service (768)
Individual: Joseph Jensen 689 (257), John Ladwig 634, Kambrie Haas 571, Raven Haas 566
