BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
SENIOR MEN
Team: Numsen TV 3736 (1267)
Individual: Bill Spietz 670, Gary Osgood 645 (269), Randy Osgood 640, Bud Loomis 607
LADIES TWILITE
Team: J&F Muehlenkamp Farms 2115, Rocky’s Supper Club (751)
Individual: Lori Mikshowsky 636, Jill Callan 609, Lynn Lenz 581, Maryann Williams 577, Ellyn Sosalla (248)
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2888 (1000)
Individual: Jon Ness 760 (268), Dick Zierke 683, Amanda Wiggert 555 (204), Bobbie Grubb 508
SOUTH LANES
MEN’S SOUTH LANES
Team: Ten Pin Trauma 3565 (1218)
Individual: Jeff Nelson 738, Tom Benke 712, Jason Martin 689, Gary Larson 667
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1317
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 718, Mike Stellick 635, Jeff Kaminski 599, Jeff Shuda 567
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Top Shots 1439 (522)
Individual: Kris King 555, Shari Holiday 490, Angela Schams 471, Linda Westphal 454
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS LEAGUE
Team: Noffke 1698 (577)
Individual: Karen Sampson 509 (182), Deb Stowers 417, Rose Finn 409, Lauri Ford 402
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Medary Drilling 2809 (1024)
Individual: Jerry Glentz 762 (278), Mark Millis 678, Scott Dunnum 664, Kevin Schueller 664
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Ants Complete Pest Control 2170 (761)
Individual: Linda Stockers 490, Kathy Snyder 486, Diane Shuda 473, Lynette Pederson 467 (183)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Wharf 1878, First Class Drywall (697)
Individual: Pat Clements 504 (205), Amanda Fehr 502, Bobbie Marach 497, Gayle Dolle 496
HONOR COUNTS
To achieve a national honor count score, men must bowl a 700 series, women and junior boys a 600 and junior girls a 500. These are honor counts through Jan. 21.
MEN
ALL STAR: Jordan Podella 803, Jordan Podella 793, Nick Wetzel 790, Steve Langer 779, Steve Langer 775, Steve Langer 770, Ben Polzin 769, Joe Kostuchowski 756, Greg Ziehme 753, Nick Wetzel 751, Steve Langer 749, Chad Feyen 745, Steve Langer 741, Brandon Welke 739, Greg Ziehme 735, Steve Langer 735, Al Blakley 733, Tim Mickschl 720, Terry Priebe 713, Steve Langer 706, Jason Abraham 702, Glenn Tullius 700, Ryan Lium 728, Joel Ziehme 726, Jordan Podella 726, Jordan Podella 726, Jeff Greene 722, Ryan Sila 715, Justin Smith 710, Steve Langer 709, Tim Mickschl 708
COULEE: Kyle Jirsa 771, Jerry Glentz 762, Tony Cox 740, Rick Hall 735, Randy Blumentritt 734, Brac Schaller 725, Brad Schaller 725, Don Luce 722, Randy Blumentritt 722, Jeff Hoeth 720, John Theisen 716, Todd Pallaske 715, Tim Jirsa 714, Joe Jensen 712, Mike Linden 709, Jason Oliver 708, Tony Cox 708, Lucas Wavra 707, Chris Wurzel 706, Andy Lee 703, Jack Kaminski 700
FEATURES, WEST SALEM: Geoffrey Betz 737, Neil Klos 711
PLA-MOR: T.J. Boettcher 803, Jesse Henderson 775, William Larson 774, Joseph Jensen 763, Shawn Larson 760, Jon Ness 760, Todd Boettcher 758, Geoff Schewe 754, Nick Wetzel 748, Brad O’Connell 744, Tom Heilman 729, Gene Arentz 728, Chaz Callan 721, Jon Ness 717, Nick Heilman 716, Gary Olson 716, Jon Ness 715, Rick Thiele 713, Justin Smith 712, Steve Langer 709, Tom Heilman 707, Brad O’Connell 704
SOUTH: Randy Strangstalien 811, Rob Warren 790, Gary Olson 789, Nick Wetzel 784, Andy Mills 779, Tyler Kerska 778, Randy Blumentritt 777, Tom Heilman 771, Andy Mills 761, Jay Jameson 760, Josh Ghelfi 759, Ted duncan 758, Dan Manke 758, Tyler Kerska 756, Jason Martin 756, Chaz Callan 755, Andy Mills 749, Steve Franke 748, Jason Martin 748, Andy Mills 746, Nick Wetzel 746, Jeff Nelson 738, Randy Strangstalien 737, Nick Heilman 736, Jason Martin 730, Jay Jamesson 729, Rob Warren 729, Greg Pizl 728, Randy Blumentritt 718, Nick Wetzel 718, Tyler Kerska 715, Guido Lemon 715, Nick Wetzel 714, Drew Larson 713, Bill Spietz 712, Gary Olson 711, Dennis Bissen 711, Steve Ness 710, Geno Arentz 710, Doug Kuehn 709, Ron Lorenz 707, Rob Warren 706, Nick Wetzel 706, Geno Arentz 705, Jamie Frausto 704, Brandon Welke 703, Geno Arentz 703, Jesse Henderson 702, Chuck Moore 700
WOMEN
ALL STAR: Vana Miller 614
COULEE: Kaylene Hanson 718, Kaylene Hanson 681, Linzi Mills 658, Brittany Thurston 643, Amber Pintz 641, Jenny Luce 625, Jenny Luce 615, Jenny Luce 621
PLA-MOR: Linzi Mills 639, Kelsie Krueger 637, Lori Mikshowsky 636, Chelsie Kraus 622, Jackie Oldenburg 616, Kaley Brault 614, Jill Callan 610, Jill Callan 609, Jennifer Peterson 601
SOUTH: Chelsie Kraus 649, Hanna Jirsa 643, Becca Swartz 636, Linzi Mills 627,Hanna Jirsa 624, Sue Moore 623, Chelsie Kraus 602
BOYS
COULEE: Chris Pintz 660
PLA-MOR: Matthew Dunnum 738, Austin Hoffman 680, Evan Geiwitz 604
GIRLS
PLA-MOR: Anna Callen 591, Maddy Pesch 567, Kaitlin Bendel 546
