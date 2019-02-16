Caledonia High School graduate Owen King isn't a regular starter for the South Dakota State University men's basketball program. but he has played a role in the team's success this season.
The Jackrabbits are 21-7 overall and lead the Summit League by a half-game — over Omaha — with an 11-2 record and three games left. Omaha has four games left and is 10-2.
South Dakota State captured the attention of the nation on Saturday when David Jenkins made a shot near mid-court at the buzzer to give it a 78-77 victory over North Dakota State.
King, a true freshman, played 12 minutes against the Bison and made the only shot he took to go with an assist, but he typically does more for the Jackrabbits.
King averages 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds while playing 17.8 minutes per game. King has played in all 28 games and is shooting 32.6 percent (14-for-43) from the 3-point line, 81.8 percent (9-for-11) from the free-throw line and 47.5 percent (48-for-101) from the floor.
He had his biggest offensive game of the season with 15 points against Purdue-Fort Wayne and scored 13 points in a game at Nevada.
