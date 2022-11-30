College basketball roundup: UW-La Crosse men's team wins WIAC opener

WHITEWATER, Wis. — How did the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team celebrate their rise to fourth in the top 25 rankings? With a season-high points in their WIAC opener Wednesday night.

The Eagles (7-0, 1-0) beat UW-Whitewater 88-74 on the road with senior forward Austin Westra scoring a team-high 21 points to go with four steals.

UWL took the lead with nine minutes and 33 seconds left in the first half on a layup by sophomore forward Mack Sebert. That basket would kick off an 11-0 run that would put the Eagles ahead for good, leading by as many as 19 in the second half.

Westra played all but five minutes against the Warhawks (4-2, 0-1) while senior guard Ethan Anderson played just 19 minutes due to early foul trouble on his way to 15 points. Anderson was a perfect seven-for-seven from the free throw line.

UWL senior guard Henry Noone had a season-high 15 points, all coming on shots beyond the 3-point arch. UW-Whitewater junior forward Trevon Chislom had a game-high 24 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 89, Martin Luther 64

The V-Hawks (2-5) ended their five-game losing skid with a blowout victory at home against Martin Luther.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon and senior guard Kaitlyn Kennedy each had 15 points with Leguizamon pocketing three steals and two blocks as well.

Off the bench, junior guard Julia Salmen added 11 points and sophomore forward Emily McCurdy contributed with 10. Emma Nelson had a game-high 23 for Martin Luther.