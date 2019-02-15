Try 1 month for 99¢

The Youngstown State University women's basketball team extended a winning streak, snapped a losing streak and gave itself sole possession of second place in the Horizon League by beating UW-Green Bay 70-59 on Friday night.

Westby High School graduate Chelsea Olson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Penguins (19-6, 11-3) moved to within a half-game of first-place Wright State (19-6, 11-2) with the stretch run of the regular season remaining.

Youngstown State won its 11th straight home game and brought to an end an 11-game losing streak against the Phoenix while being led by Olson and teammate Sarah Cash (19 points).

Olson started and played 38 minutes. She was 7-for-11 from the floor and made 5 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line. Olson had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists ni the second half, and the Penguins outscored the Phoenix 22-10 in the third quarter to seize control of a game that was tied at halftime.

Olson is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

