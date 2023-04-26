The first school to reach out to Jordan Davis when he officially entered the transfer portal was Illinois State University.

The Central High School graduate who played the past three seasons at the University of Wisconsin continued talking to other programs but always seemed to come back to that of the Redbirds.

“They are the team that stayed in most contact with me,” said Davis, who helped Central win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a freshman and a 94-13 record during his four seasons. “It was exciting to feel wanted.

“They even made a trip here (to Madison) to see me and talk about how much they value me and what they envision as far as me playing for them.”

The 6-foot-2 guard played in 75 games for the Badgers, and he started 18 of those last season before he was shifted to a reserve role. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.

“Not finishing out my last couple of years (at Wisconsin), but I’m excited about the new chapter in my life, and I don’t regret going to Wisconsin at all,” Davis said. “I had a fun three years there, won a Big Ten title and got to watch my brother (Johnny) do his thing there.”

Playing time and style, he said, were the two biggest reasons to enter the transfer portal. Davis averaged 20.6 minutes per game last season, but that dropped to 14.5 over the final 15 games.

He spent his time with the Badgers proving he could defend and rebound at that level, but some inconsistencies offensively allowed other players to jump past him and pick up extra minutes.

Davis made at least one 3-pointer in 11 of the first 14 games and averaged 10 ppg over the first three games. He scored 15 points in a game at Northwestern and 14 on two other occasions but scored just 26 points over his final nine games.

He gets a fresh start with the Redbirds, who were 11-21 overall and 6-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season under first-year coach Ryan Pedon, who previously coached at Ohio State.

“Coach has a really good offensive mind,” Davis said of Pedon. “He was rebuilding last year and is trying to find some key pieces right now. He runs a versatile offense where you push tempo, play defense and grind people out.”

Davis is the third player to commit to the Redbirds in the past week.

Eau Claire North graduate Dalton Banks, a guard who played three seasons at Southern Illinois, was the first. Brandon Lieb, a 7-footer from the University of Illinois, followed.

Davis is familiar with Banks through AAU basketball and nonconference games they played against each other in high school. Davis also made his official visit to Normal, Illinois, the same time as Lieb.

Illinois State has also secured Johnny Kinziger, who was Wisconsin’s Co.-Mr. Basketball while leading the De Pere Redbirds to the Division 1 state championship last month.

Davis also looked closely at Longwood University (Va.), Portland (Ore.), Toledo (Ohio), along with Loyola Marymount (Calif.) and Minnesota. Longwood would have put him near family and a couple of hours away from his brother in Washington D.C.

“I kind of wanted to stay at a high major, but if you watch the NCAA Tournament, there are a lot of mid major surprising high majors,” he said. “My ego isn’t tainted. I just want to play somewhere I can have some fun and enjoy my last two years of college basketball.

“In the end, I know I want to play professionally. If I can continue to develop my skills and be that guy on a team, I can still do that.”

Conversations with Banks and getting to know Lieb helped Davis come to a decision. Text messages between them gained momentum until each committed.

“We were all, like, ‘Let’s team up,’” Davis said. “I feel like we’ve got a good thing going and that Illinois State is going to shock a lot of people in the (MVC) next year.”