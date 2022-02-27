College men's basketball: Viterbo falls in NSAA championship game

Viterbo’s men’s basketball team saw its season come to a close on Sunday afternoon, losing 69-65 against Bellevue in the championship game of the Northern Star Athletic Association tournament in Watertown, S.D.

The V-Hawks fell behind in the first half, trailing 30-22 at the break.

The Bruins (20-12) expanded the deficit up to 11 points, going ahead 40-29 over the V-Hawks (17-13) at 17-minutes, 33-seconds on a three-pointer by sophomore guard Taylor Pomeroy.

Viterbo rallied back to tie the game 42-42 on a free throw by senior guard Brady Polk at 11:32.

It was a close contest the rest of the way, with Bellevue ahead the entire time.

While Polk hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 66-65, the Bruins pulled away by going 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

Polk led all scorers with 17 points, followed in double digits by teammates senior forward Robert Cunitz with 11 and junior guard Nolan Martin with 10.

The Bruins were led by a 15-point game from freshman guard Vinny Belcaster and a 13-point effort from junior guard Paulo Arujo.

