College softball: UW-L loses in conference championship game

After late-inning heroics on Saturday sent the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse softball team to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game, it was a late rally by the opposition Sunday that ended their title chase.

The top-seeded Eagles took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, but three-seed UW-Eau Claire scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure an 8-7 walk-off win to claim the WIAC crown on the UW-L campus.

The Blugolds took advantage of some early Eagles miscues, taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning with all four runs being unearned by sophomore starting pitcher Elise Weinzierl.

UW-L cut into the deficit in the top of the third, scoring a pair of runs on singles by sophomore Jordyn McCormack and senior Kendra Leis, a Holmen graduate.

Junior Sadie Erickson gave UW-EC a bit of breathing room in the bottom of the third inning by hitting a solo home run, the only homer of the day for either squad, for a 5-2 lead.

The Eagles continued the back-and-forth by scoring two runs in the top off the fourth inning with RBI singles by freshman Kyra Lard and Leis, cutting the score to 5-4. UW-L followed up with two more runs in the top of the fifth to jump ahead 6-5 for the team's first lead of the day.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as the Blugolds tied the game on an RBI double by senior Ellie Decker in the bottom of the fifth.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, the Eagles jumped back on top with an RBI single by Lard that scored sophomore Anna Jensen to go ahead 7-6.

After exiting the game following the second inning, Weinzierl returned to the pitching circle in the bottom of the sixth and while she kept the Blugolds off the board in her first inning back, she could not hold them off in her second.

Junior Shaelyn Talley grounded out to start the seventh, but the next six batters reached base safely as Eau Claire picked up a pair of runs to finish off the walk-off win.

In total, Weinzierl threw 3 and 1/3 innings with six runs allowed, two of them being earned runs, with six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Sophomore Remington Stark allowed one run in two innings of relief, and freshman Ally Eden had one run allowed in one inning of relief for the Eagles as well.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

