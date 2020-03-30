College softball: Winona State senior Jordyn Kleman, a La Crosse Logan grad, to exercise extra season of eligibility after season cut short by COVID-19

The past 2½ weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for Jordyn Kleman. Thankfully, though, for the Winona State senior and Logan High School graduate, it’s ended on a positive note.

When Kleman walked off the field in the closing moments of the Winona State softball team’s win over University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown in Jan Phyl Village, Florida, on March 13, she thought her softball career might be coming to a close.

Sports leagues and organizations across the country were beginning to shutter, and like many athletes across the country, Kleman had her season cut short, a difficult reality particularly for seniors such as herself.

The NCAA announced that Division II spring sport athletes would be granted another season of eligibility, but limited scholarships with incoming freshmen left questions of how teams would handle an influx of players.

“At first, it was like no thinking. It was like, ‘Yes, I want to (play another season),’” Kleman said. “But then reality sets in, and you have to think about, ‘OK, am I going to get a scholarship? How am I going to pay for this?’”

Kleman got her answer in a phone call with Winona State softball coach Greg Jones last Monday. She’ll be with the Warriors for another season.