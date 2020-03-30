College softball: Winona State senior Jordyn Kleman, a La Crosse Logan grad, to exercise extra season of eligibility after season cut short by COVID-19

The past 2½ weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for Jordyn Kleman. Thankfully, though, for the Winona State senior and Logan High School graduate, it’s ended on a positive note.
When Kleman walked off the field in the closing moments of the Winona State softball team’s win over University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown in Jan Phyl Village, Florida, on March 13, she thought her softball career might be coming to a close.
Sports leagues and organizations across the country were beginning to shutter, and like many athletes across the country, Kleman had her season cut short, a difficult reality particularly for seniors such as herself.
The NCAA announced that Division II spring sport athletes would be granted another season of eligibility, but limited scholarships with incoming freshmen left questions of how teams would handle an influx of players.
“At first, it was like no thinking. It was like, ‘Yes, I want to (play another season),’” Kleman said. “But then reality sets in, and you have to think about, ‘OK, am I going to get a scholarship? How am I going to pay for this?’”
Kleman got her answer in a phone call with Winona State softball coach Greg Jones last Monday. She’ll be with the Warriors for another season.
“It didn’t really hit me until the phone call ended that this is real now, like I really am going for another year,” Kleman said. “Once I got done with the phone call and got to go tell my family, that was super exciting.”
For Kleman, the decision to come back for another season makes sense.
Kleman — who was a dominant pitcher at Logan, winning 56 games in her career and earning a number of accolades, including multiple All-State honors and 2015 Tribune Player of the Year — has been equally effective at Winona State.
She has been Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference pitcher of the year twice and sits just 11 wins shy of the Warriors’ program record at 73 career victories.
Moreover, a return fits well with her academics.
Kleman is majoring in education and was already set to do her student teaching in the fall — she’ll be certified to teach K-12 math and hopes to teach in a high school. Then, in the spring, she’ll have options to either pursue another major or minor, or perhaps start a master’s program.
“That’s what’s made the decision easier for me because I know I have those options,” Kleman said.
“It’s only an extra semester for me, really. It’s not a whole year.”
Two of Kleman’s fellow seniors, Alyssa Van Valey and Alexis Kelsey, won’t be returning as the head off to graduate school and a police academy, respectively. Senior outfielder Katie Kolb will be returning, though, while senior catcher Alison Nowak is still weighing her options.
“I think that’s going to be the hardest part — knowing that some of them won’t be back with us — because we were such a tight-knight group,” Kleman said. “We had all, obviously, wanted to go out, hopefully on top, together. But now we’re not really getting that chance to even do that.
“It’s going to be weird without the two, possibly three, girls. But I think they’ll always know that we’re playing for them, and we always will.”
Kleman will certainly relish every moment on the diamond next season and has a lot of faith in the squad Winona State will field as teams across the nation continue to figure out what the future holds.
“It’s crazy how many people it affects,” Kleman said, “and how it’s going to affect sports programs for the next four or five years because obviously there’s going to be seniors coming back, but we still have a whole class of freshman coming in.”
