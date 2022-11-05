College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse women's soccer wins WIAC tournament

After UW-Eau Claire tied the game in the second half, a 78th minute goal by freshman forward Lindsey Szymanski helped the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team win the WIAC Championship game 3-2 Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Szymanski’s goal, assisted by sophomores Maggie Hernandez and Ellie Arndt, helped the Eagles (19-1-1, 7-0) complete a perfect conference season and their fourth WIAC tournament title.

The Blugolds (13-6-2, 5-2-1) tied the game with a pair of goals in the second half, starting first with Emma Stange in the 65th minute. Sydney Spencer added another in the 73rd minute to make it 2-2, matching a pair of first half goals by junior forward Ainsley Allan.

UWL outshot the Blugolds 15-2 in the first half, but UW-Eau Claire was the aggressor in the second half. After Szymanski’s go-ahead goal, a mass substitution was not enough for the Blugolds to manage another shot.

UWL earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament with the bracket scheduled to be announced at 1 p.m. Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

NSAA

Bellevue 3, Viterbo 1

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The seventh-ranked V-Hawks (26-7, 13-1) suffered their first conference loss of the season and lost out on a regular season NSAA title with a four-set loss to Bellevue 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15.

The 16th-ranked Bruins (25-6, 13-1) were led by 14 kills by Allie Kerns and 34 assists by Olivia Galas. Four players for the Bruins had double-digit digs, led by Kerns with 19.

Freshman Jada Mitchell and Kenzie Winker each had nine kills for Viterbo, but the team finished with an attack rate of .013. Senior Lauryn Sobasky had 17 assists and sophomore Cailie Kowal had 14.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Missouri Baptist 61, Viterbo 51

The V-Hawks (1-2) led at halftime, but ultimately fell to Missouri Baptist behind 15 points by Alexis Allstun.

Viterbo had the better field goal percentage — 38% compared to 32.3% — but it was 18-for-23 free throw shooting that helped Missouri Baptist to the win.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon had a game-high 20 points, including four three pointers.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Rochester Community and Technical College Open

UWL sophomore Michael Douglas won the 285 pound bracket in the Rochester Community and Technical College Open, the best finish among Eagles wrestlers.

Douglas won his finals match against Edward Hajas of Augusta by 3-2 decision.

In a round robin tournament at 197 pounds, junior Marcus Orlandoni took second with a 3-1 record — his only loss came in sudden victory. Junior Kaleb O`Reilly finished second at 165 pounds, losing in the finals to Braydon Huber of University of Mary.

Freshman Parker Kratochvill and sophomore Tyler Goebel won their placement matches at 149 pounds, taking third and fifth respectively.

Junior Nolan Paar finished fourth at 174 pounds, senior Brandon Murphy also took fourth at 125 and junior Leo Draveling finished sixth at 184.