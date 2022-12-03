College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse wrestling wins two ranked duals at home

The third-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team added a pair of top-10 ranked dual wins to their resume Saturday in their home tournament against North Central (Ill.) and Coe (Iowa).

The Eagles (4-0) lost their first four matches against fourth-ranked North Central early Saturday morning at Mitchell Hall before rebounding for a six-match winning streak to win 25-20. In their afternoon contest, UWL earned bonus points in four matches to beat eighth-ranked Coe 28-11.

Three ranked wrestlers for the Cardinals were among those who got North Central out to a 20-0 start on the scoreboard. It was junior Nolan Hertel, ranked third-nationally at 157 pounds, who got UWL on the board with a 3-2 decision over North Central’s fifth-ranked Alex Villar.

Junior Kaleb O’Reiliy beat 15th-ranked 165 pounder Cole Cervantes by decision 6-5, setting up a trio of ranked wrestlers for UWL to collect bonus points and take the lead.

After seniors Seth Brossard and Kayln Jahn got pinfall wins at 174 and 184, top-ranked 197 pound sophomore Ben Kawczynski won a major decision 10-0 put UWL ahead. With the win up for grabs, sophomore 285-pounder Mike Douglas went to sudden victory with seventh-ranked Robby Bates and won 2-1.

The Eagles started slow again in their meeting with Coe, losing their first two matches and falling behind 8-0. Sophomore Sam Lorenz pinned Bryce Parks at 5:21 at 141 pounds to put UWL back on track with sophomore Tyler Goebel winning a 6-5 decision over 11th-ranked 149 pounder Riley Wright to put them in the lead.

UWL won five of the final six matches, including a technical fall by Brossard over 15th-ranked LJ Richardson at 174 pounds and a major decision by Kawczunski over seventh-ranked 197-pounder Jake Voss.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 77, Waldorf 74

A 3-pointer at the buzzer by senior forward Robert Cunitz gave the V-Hawks a home victory over the Vikings.

After committing an offensive foul that allowed Waldorf to tie the game in the final minute, Cunitz’s three gave him 16 points and Viterbo (x-x) the win. Cunitz had both of the V-Hawks 3-pointers with the rest of the team shooting 0-for-7.

Junior forward Jack Monis had a game-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds. Freshman forward Ben Olson added 17. Khyle Washington led the Vikings in scoring with 20.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-Eau Claire 68, UW-La Crosse 56

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The 12th-ranked Blugolds (8-1, 2-0) forced another poor shooting night out of the Eagles (8-2, 0-2) in their win at home.

UWL led at halftime by two, but a 22-7 third quarter by UW-Eau Claire helped them hand the Eagles a second-straight loss. Tyra Boettcher had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blugolds while Jessie Ruden had a game-high 18 points.

Paige Schumann was the Eagles leading scorer at 14. UWL shot 34.4% from the field, including making just six 3-pointers on 21 attempts.

NSAA

Waldorf 72, Viterbo 67

The V-Hawks (2-6) ran out of time in their comeback attempt against Waldorf, losing despite 33 fourth-quarter points.

Viterbo trailed by 20 with three minutes and 48 seconds remaining, but the Vikings didn’t score a field goal after a 3-pointer by Taylor Moen with 5:15 left.

Senior guard Kaitlyn Kennedy had 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 18. Junior guard Emma Wagner had 11. Lizzie Garza of Waldorf had the game-high 20.