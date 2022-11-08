College sports roundup: UWL men's basketball holds off Saint John's in opener

A layup by senior guard Ethan Anderson with 5:29 left put the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team ahead for good Tuesday night at Mitchell Hall in their 84-80 win over Saint John’s in the season opener.

The Eagles (1-0) led by 12 at halftime after shooting 56% in the first half. The Johnnies were able to comeback and trade the lead until late in the second half. An 8-0 run into the final 90 seconds of the game helped UWL seal the deal in a top 25 matchup.

Anderson had a team-high 20 points and six assists. Senior forward Austin Westra had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Craig Steele went three-for-four from beyond the arc and had 14 points. Ryan Thissen led Saint John’s scoring with 23.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 77, Martin Luther 46

NEW ULM, Minn. — The Eagles shutdown Martin Luther defensively in the second half of their road win.

UWL held their opponent to only 12 points after halftime while continuing to score behind eight assists by junior guard Paige Schumann. Junior center Gabby Ritchies had a game-high 16 points.