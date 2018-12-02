MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team will end its season in New York City to face Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The game kicks off at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from Yankee Stadium and will be televised by ESPN. It marks the Badgers’ first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, which began in 2010.
Wisconsin and Miami played in last year’s Orange Bowl, when quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers’ 34-24 victory, capping a 13-1 season.
Wisconsin (7-5) entered this year ranked fourth in the AP poll before a shocking home loss to BYU in Week 3. The Badgers went on to drop Big Ten road games at Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State before ending the regular season with a defeat against rival Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium, their first loss to the Golden Gophers since 2003.
This year hasn’t played out kindly for the Hurricanes (7-5), either. Miami began the season ranked eighth before being blown out by LSU in its opener. The Hurricanes then won five consecutive games before dropping four straight to Virginia, Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech.
The Badgers have won four straight bowl games, including a 3-0 record under head coach Paul Chryst, while Miami has lost seven of its last eight bowl games.
