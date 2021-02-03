College athletics: NCAA Division III winter championships called off

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the upcoming Division III winter national championships.

That means the national wrestling tournament, scheduled to take place at the La Crosse Center on March 12-13, will not take place.

UW-La Crosse was awarded in October the opportunity to host the national tournament again in 2024.

The announcement means the wrestling team's season will now consist of five dual meets against WIAC opponents. The Eagles wrestle at UW-Eau Claire on Thursday.

The men's and women's basketball campaigns will be limited to the eight-game regular season it has scheduled. The men began their season with a home game against UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday, while the women's team is schedule to host the Blugolds on Friday.

The UW-L men's and women's swimming and diving teams have four scheduled dual meets, and the men's and women's indoor track and field teams have five meets — along with a last chance meet at UW-Whitewater — on the their schedule.

